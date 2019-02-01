10 things you didn’t know about ‘Criminal Minds’

caption “Criminal Minds” has been on the air for 15 seasons. source CBS

“Criminal Minds” has been on the air for 14 years, with the next season being it’s last.

In that time, many things have happened behind the scenes that fans might not know about.

From costume changes to actors’ superstitions, here are some facts about “Criminal Minds” people may not know.

After 14 seasons and over 250 episodes, the crime show “Criminal Minds” is set to end in 2020. For those unfamiliar with the popular CBS program, the drama follows a team of hyper-intelligent FBI profilers as they catch criminals across the country. In its 14-year history, celebrities like Shemar Moore, Matthew Gray Gubler, Joe Mantegna, Adam Rodriguez, Mandy Patinkin, and Jennifer Love Hewitt have starred on the show. And that’s not including the host of famous celebrities who have guest-starred on “Criminal Minds.”

Nevertheless, all good things must come to an end. But, before the drama is taken off-air for good, take a moment to delve into some hidden facts and fun trivia about “Criminal Minds.”

Dr. Spencer Reid’s glasses weren’t written into the show.

caption Dr. Spencer Reid is a savant, having graduated high school at 12 years old and holding Ph.D.s in mathematics, chemistry, and engineering. source CBS

Although he’s an FBI wunderkind with an eidetic memory and multiple PhDs to his name, Dr. Spencer Reid didn’t wear glasses on the show until 2006. But, this wasn’t any old costume change. It turns out the young doctor came to wear glasses on the show because, according to the Post-Gazette, the actor who plays him, Matthew Gray Gubler was allergic to contact solution. It turns out the chic “Mad Men”-esque glasses are Gubler’s own, and fans had mixed reviews about the look.

Dr. Reid doesn’t wear matching socks either.

caption Gubler always wearing mismatch socks. source CBS

Although this could be considered a character quirk by any other name, the Post-Gazette reports that Dr. Reid doesn’t wear matching socks in the TV show because Gubler thinks it’s unlucky. If you look closely, you can spot some of the mismatched pairs peeping through in certain scenes.

Penelope Garcia wasn’t supposed to be a series regular.

caption Kristen Vangsness as Penelope Garcia. source CBS

The beloved hacker and data-finder extraordinaire Penelope Garcia, played by Kirsten Vangsness, has been on the show for all 15 seasons. In a 2016 interview with Parade, however, Vangsness revealed that she was only supposed to star in one episode. But after having great chemistry with Shemar Moore off-screen, the writers brought her back and she has been a series regular ever since.

The Behavioral Analysis Unit is a real part of the FBI.

caption This crew isn’t just made for TV. source Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images

Although it sounds like a made-up part of the FBI, the BAU, or Behavioral Analysis Unit, is a real part of the government agency. The BAU is made up of Bureau experts who help “profile” a variety of criminals and aid ongoing investigations.

Ringo Starr is somewhat connected to the show.

caption This is a real photo of Joe Mantegna (L) and Starr (R). source CBS

Although he’s never appeared on the show, the former Beatle is friends with Joe Mantegna, who plays Supervisory Special Agent David Rossi. As a result of this friendship, Mantegna’s character references Starr in several episodes and even has a photo of the two together on his desk. And, yes, the photo is real.

A.J. Cook’s real kids appear on the show.

caption A.J. Cook’s kids play her on-screen children as well. source CBS

When she’s not playing SSA Jennifer Jareau on “Criminal Minds,” A.J. Cook is a mother to two young kids, both of whom star as her on-screen children. Needless to say, Mekhai and Phoenix will have a lengthy acting resumé before they’re 10 years old.

“Criminal Minds” has had two spin-off shows.

caption “Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders” starred Gary Sinise and Daniel Henney, seen above. source Darren Michaels/CBS

While CBS shows like “NCIS” and “CSI” were able to successfully launch several spin-off shows, “Criminal Minds” was not so lucky. In 2011, the network released the first and only season of “Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior.” The show starred Forest Whitaker, Janeane Garofalo, and Michael Kelly but was never renewed for a second season. There were also two seasons of “Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders,” which aired in 2016 and 2017.

Mandy Patinkin regrets filming the show.

caption Mandy Patinkin as Jason Gideon on “Criminal Minds.” source Cliff Lipson/CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

Despite being one of the major characters at the show’s inception, Patinkin quit “Criminal Minds” after just two seasons. Patinkin played profiler Jason Gideon from 2005 to 2007, and has since referred to his time on the show as a “mistake.” In a 2012 interview with New York Magazine, Patinkin said “Criminal Minds” wasn’t what he expected and that the violence was “destructive” to his soul and personality.

The show was almost called something else entirely.

caption “Quantico” is now a very different show. source ABC/Phillipe Bosse

It’s hard to imagine any other name for such an iconic criminal drama series, but “Criminal Minds” was nearly called “Quantico,” according to IMDB. This was the working title before producers landed on “Criminal Minds” as the official name. Of course, TV fans will recognize the name “Quantico” as the ABC drama series starring Priyanka Chopra, which aired 10 years after the start of “Criminal Minds.”

“Criminal Minds” has a connection to “Ghost Whisperer.”

caption Jennifer Love Hewitt was on both “Ghost Whisperer” and “Criminal Minds.” source CBS

In 2014, Jennifer Love Hewitt joined the cast of “Criminal Minds” for a season before departing. She was replaced by Aisha Tyler, who happened to star alongside Hewitt in “Ghost Whisperer” in 2005.

