CrimsonLogic Awarded both Data Protection Trustmark (DPTM) and APEC Cross Border Privacy Rules (CBPR) Certifications – A First in Singapore

The certifications validate CrimsonLogic’s commitment towards data governance and protection in Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC)

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 14 April 2020 – CrimsonLogic, a global provider of eGovernment products and services headquartered in Singapore, today announced that it has been awarded with the Data Protection Trustmark (DPTM) and APEC Cross Border Privacy Rules (CBPR) certifications by Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA). CrimsonLogic is the first company in Singapore to receive both certifications.





The DPTM and APEC CBPR certifications are part of the Singapore government’s initiatives towards securing a burgeoning data-driven economy. Adapted from the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) and incorporating international benchmarks and best practices, the DPTM is a voluntary certification which requires organisations to demonstrate accountability in handling personal data. The APEC CBPR System, on the other hand, is a data privacy certification developed by APEC economies to establish and enhance consumer, business and regulator trust in cross border flows of personal data.





CrimsonLogic worked with an external assessment body to ensure that its data protection practices conform to the requirements of both DPTM and APEC CBPR frameworks. A core certification work group was formed to engage internal stakeholders across teams during the preparatory stage to gather necessary evidence such as policy documents and training records, while also coordinating onsite certification visits by external assessors.





Mr Saw Ken Wye, CEO of CrimsonLogic said: “In order for businesses to thrive and trade to grow, information must be exchange and data shared responsibly. The certifications are an acknowledgement of our efforts to preserve the trust of our customers. We will continue to encourage the sharing of data to promote better business efficiencies, while continuing to invest in data security and inspire confidence amongst our customers and partners.”





IMDA Chief Executive Mr Tan Kiat How said: “The seamless and trusted sharing of data across borders is increasingly crucial for companies in the digital economy. The CBPR certification is an important mechanism to facilitate such data flows across the APEC economies. I congratulate CrimsonLogic for being the first CBPR certified company in Singapore and encourage more organisations to apply for the certification.”





About CrimsonLogic

CrimsonLogic is a partner to governments and businesses globally. For over 30 years, CrimsonLogic has partnered customers to innovate sustainable world-class solutions, products and services in Trade, Legal and Digital Government, enabling significant transformations that have positively impacted governments, businesses and communities.