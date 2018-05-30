The FDA just put a pause on a cutting-edge gene editing trial that hadn’t started yet — and the company’s stock is dropping

By
Lydia Ramsey, Business Insider US
-

source
Shutterstock/vchal

  • The FDA just put a hold on one of the first trials to test the CRISPR gene-editing technology in humans. The trial hadn’t begun yet.
  • The trial, run by CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, plans to look at how the gene-editing technology works to treat patients with sickle cell disease. The trial has been put on hold “pending the resolution of certain questions that will be provided by the FDA.”
  • CRISPR’s stock fell as much as 19% after hours on Wednesday, while Vertex was largely unchanged after-hours.

Screen Shot 2018 05 30 at 5.55.28 PM

source
Markets Insider