The FDA just put a pause on a cutting-edge gene editing trial that hadn’t started yet — and the company’s stock is dropping

- The FDA just put a hold on one of the first trials to test the CRISPR gene-editing technology in humans. The trial hadn’t begun yet.
- The trial, run by CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, plans to look at how the gene-editing technology works to treat patients with sickle cell disease. The trial has been put on hold “pending the resolution of certain questions that will be provided by the FDA.”
- CRISPR’s stock fell as much as 19% after hours on Wednesday, while Vertex was largely unchanged after-hours.
