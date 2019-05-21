Cristiano Ronaldo accidentally hit his 8-year-old son on the head with a massive trophy, then almost did the same thing to his girlfriend

caption Cristiano Ronaldo accidentally hit his son with the Serie A trophy. source Twitter / ESPN

Cristiano Ronaldo now has so many trophies that they have become a danger to those around him.

During a title celebration on Sunday, that marked Juventus as the champion of Italy, the Serie A trophy slipped from Ronaldo’s grasp.

The massive trophy whacked his young son on the forehead.

As Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.’s grandmother attended to him, Ronaldo held the trophy in the other direction but then appeared to hit his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez in the chest.

Somebody take that trophy away from Ronaldo.

Ronaldo, 34, was holding the “Scudetto” – the cup awarded to the club that finishes at the top of the Serie A in Italy – during title celebrations at the weekend. But he lost his grip and it hit his 8-year-old boy Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.

His grandmother attended Ronaldo Jr. but while his superstar father looked on, the trophy then appeared to hit his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez in the chest.

Watch the footage here:

Cristiano Ronaldo gives his son a first taste of silverware ???? pic.twitter.com/udrfx99Jp5 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 20, 2019

The Serie A title was Ronaldo’s first championship win in Italy, but his sixth league win in three different countries so far. He has also won the UEFA Champions League five times, as well as many other domestic cups and individual awards.

Yes, it appears that Ronaldo now has so many trophies that they have become a danger to those around him.

Ronaldo’s season is still not yet over as Juventus travels to Sampdoria on Sunday.

Ronaldo will then continue Portugal’s attempt at winning the inaugural UEFA Nations League finals later in the summer. Should Portugal win that competition, Ronaldo Jr. should keep a safe distance from the celebrations.