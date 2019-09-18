Cristiano Ronaldo says the best goal he ever scored still wasn’t as good as sex with his girlfriend

caption Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez. source Tullio M. Puglia / Getty Images for CR7 Play It Cool

In April 2018, Cristiano Ronaldo scored what he called the best goal of his career.

Whilst still in the colors of former club Real Madrid, the Portuguese superstar produced an incredible overhead kick in the Champions League quarter-final to help send current club Juventus out of the competition.

It was a goal so good, it received a standing ovation from the opposition fans.

????️ "It was amazing – probably the best of my career." ???? ???? A year ago today – one of the great #UCL goals – Cristiano Ronaldo's sensational overhead kick in Turin! ????????????#OnThisDay @Cristiano pic.twitter.com/5nbrzSqXDw — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 3, 2019

But, according to the man himself, the goal still doesn’t compare to sex with his model girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez.

“I tried to score this goal for many, many years,” Ronaldo told Piers Morgan in an interview on ITV on Tuesday night. “I had scored 700-odd goals but I hadn’t done this. I thought, ‘Finally I had scored a bicycle, the beautiful jumping.’

“The way I had done against [Gianluigi] Buffon, against Juventus, in the Champions League. It was a beautiful goal.”

When asked by Morgan if scoring the goal felt better than sex, the 34-year-old said: “No, not with my Geo, no!”

Ronaldo and Rodriguez have been dating since 2016 after they met in the VIP area of a Dolce & Gabbana event in Madrid, according to Goal.

The pair now have three children together, two of whom, twins, were born to a surrogate mother in 2017, and one, which Rodriguez gave birth to herself last year.

Ronaldo now says he intends to marry the 25-year-old, and says she is the love of his life.

“She helped me so much. Of course, I’m in love with her,” Ronaldo told Morgan. “We’ll be (married) one day, for sure. It’s my mum’s dream as well. So, one day. Why not?

“It’s great. She’s my friend. We have conversations. I open the heart for her and she opens the heart for me.”

