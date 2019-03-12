Cristiano Ronaldo single-handedly brought Juventus back from the brink of defeat in stunning Champions League win over Atletico Madrid

caption Cristiano Ronaldo. source Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a stunning hat-trick to send Juventus into the UEFA Champions League quarter-final.

Juventus beat Atletico Madrid 3-0 on Tuesday and the result was enough to overcome a 2-0 deficit from the first leg last month.

You can watch Ronaldo’s goals below.

Before a ball had even been kicked in Tuesday’s critical UEFA Champions League match, Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly promised friends and family that he would score three goals and send Juventus into the quarter-final stage of the competition.

Anything less may not have been enough. Last month, in the Round of 16 first leg against Atletico Madrid, Juventus lost 2-0, surrendering the advantage to the Spanish team.

The Atleti defenders Jose Gimenez and Diego Godin scored a goal each and kept the rearguard tight enough to frustrate Juventus all night long. Even Ronaldo, who has thrived in the big games in Europe over the years, left the field with no goals having taken seven shots. The defeat in February left Juventus with it all to do in the second leg, on Tuesday.

Ronaldo even attracted media scrutiny in the build-up to the game. The Independent said “Cristiano Ronaldo’s powers are in retreat,” the Italy national soccer team coach Roberto Mancini said he “isn’t doing in the Champions League what he’s done in the past,” and Business Insider even put together five charts that showed how truly awful the 34-year-old had been this season when compared to his incredible performance-level in previous years.

But Ronaldo shrugged off the criticisms and produced his best game of the season. He scored either side of the half and provided a constant attacking threat against a seemingly wilting Atletico team.

This was Ronaldo at his best. He played with pace, with attitude, and leaped high into the air to power an incredible header into the net to score the first of the night in the 27th minute of the knockout match.

Watch the goal right here:

Cristiano Ronaldo storms in at the back post and Juve are right back in this! ???? All to play for now… That's 1️⃣2️⃣2️⃣ Champions League goals for CR7 ???? pic.twitter.com/WbsYxkJzAn — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 12, 2019

Or here if you are in a different region:

Guess who ???? Juventus leads 1-0, down just 1 on aggregate now. Watch now on #BRLive: https://t.co/IzM3Q8EE6Y pic.twitter.com/XcVsyZjXzb — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) March 12, 2019

He grabbed his second shortly after half-time, in the 49th minute, when another header was ruled to have gone over the line. The Juventus fans went apoplectic in the crowd as Ronaldo, their $129.3 million signing from last summer and the man the club bought specifically to win games just like this, single-handedly brought the team back from the brink of defeat, and was just one goal away from securing a stunning victory.

That third and final goal arrived in the 86th minute when Juventus was awarded a late penalty. And there was only one man who would take the kick.

Ronaldo stepped up to the spot and kept his cool as he frequently did over the years when he rifled the winning goal into the bottom left-hand corner of the goal. 3-0 – job done. He even made it look easy.

Watch the penalty right here:

Cometh the hour, cometh the man… Cristiano Ronaldo buries the penalty to complete his hat-trick and the Juventus turnaround ???? He was never missing! pic.twitter.com/xDPhcQXsxq — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 12, 2019

Or here if you’re in a different region:

CRISTIANO. RONALDO. HAT TRICK. Juve leads 3-2 on aggregate. WOW Watch the finish on #BRLive: https://t.co/IzM3Q8EE6Y pic.twitter.com/B436grhLrX — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) March 12, 2019

After the game, Ronaldo was reportedly told on Sky Italia that Juventus had never, in its entire history, secured a comeback win like it had on Tuesday.

“Maybe that’s why they signed me,” was his reply according to the Corriere dello Sport, The Times, and ESPN journalist Gabriele Marcotti.