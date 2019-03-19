Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged with improper conduct by UEFA after his Champions League crotch-grabbing celebration

Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged with improper conduct by UEFA after his crotch-grabbing celebration in a Champions League match last week.

The second-leg tie between Juventus and Atletico Madrid saw Ronaldo bring the Italian side back from the brink of defeat via a stunning hattrick.

After scoring, Ronaldo was seen thrusting his hips forward and grabbing his crotch, a gesture that was likely mocking the Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone.

Simeone celebrated in the same way after his club’s victory in the first leg – a move that saw him fined £17,000 ($22,600).

UEFA will rule on Ronaldo’s improper conduct case on March 21.

Cristiano Ronaldo single-handedly brought Juventus back from the brink of defeat in a stunning Champions League win over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday last week.

The soccer star wrenched the Italian side back from a 2-0 deficit via a masterful hattrick, sending his team into the quarterfinals where they will face Dutch side Ajax.

Naturally, Ronaldo was keen to celebrate his goals – especially after the media scrutiny he faced in the build-up to the game. But the way in which he did so has not sat well with the Champions League organisers, UEFA, who have charged the player with improper conduct.

Read more: 5 charts that show how truly awful Cristiano Ronaldo has been in the Champions League this year

After scoring, Ronaldo was seen thrusting his hips forward and grabbing his crotch, a gesture that was likely a mocking nod to the Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone who celebrated in the same manner after his club’s win in the first leg.

BREAKING: Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged with improper conduct after mimicking Diego Simeone’s celebration against Atletico Madrid last week pic.twitter.com/opEVhMBdgU — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 18, 2019

Simeone was fined £17,000 ($22,600) for the “obscene” gesture, and later apologized.

Simeone explained to Sky Sports: “It means we have balls, a lot of balls. To start (Diego) Costa and Koke after they hadn’t played for a month takes balls.

“I did it as a player at Lazio and Bologna and I did it again to show our fans that we have ‘cojones.’

“It wasn’t aimed at the other team, I was turning towards our own supporters. It’s not a nice gesture, I’ll admit, but I felt the need to do it.

“It was such a tough game, we fought so hard and Diego Costa worked really hard when he wasn’t 100% fit.

“I had to show what I was feeling. I can only apologise if anyone was offended, but I did it from the heart.”

UEFA will rule on Ronaldo’s improper conduct case on March 21.