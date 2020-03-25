Cristiano Ronaldo is paying to build intensive care wings at 2 Portuguese hospitals to fight coronavirus, and naming one after himself

caption Cristiano Ronaldo. source Getty/Tim Clayton

Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent, Jorge Mendes, are paying to build intensive care wings at two Portuguese hospitals to help treat patients with coronavirus.

According to the ESPN, the pair are funding two wings at North Lisbon’s University Hospital Centre (CHULN), and one at Porto’s Santo Antonio Hospital.

The two new wings at CHULN will be named after Ronaldo and Mendes.

“Businessman Jorge Mendes and Cristiano Ronaldo will donate two intensive care wings for the CHULN; each wing will be totally equipped and will have the capacity for 10 beds,” a spokesperson for the CHULN told ESPN.

“The units will be equipped with the charitable contribution of Mendes and Ronaldo. This equipment includes beds, ventilators, heart monitors, pumps and infusion syringes, essential equipment in the care of critically ill patients with COVID-19.”

“These units, called UCI Jorge Mendes and UCI Cristiano Ronaldo, after the COVID-19 [pandemic is over] will be converted and will remain as a reinforcement of intensive care medicine, which had 31 beds before the new coronavirus pandemic, increasing its capacity to 51 beds.”

Santo Antonio’s new wing will allow space for 15 fully equipped intensive care beds.

Ronaldo is currently in self isolation in his birthplace of Madeira after three of his Juventus teammates, Paulo Dybala, Blaise Matuidi and Daniele Rugani, tested positive for the coronavirus.

Portugal currently has 2,362 reported cases of COVID-19, with 33 deaths.

