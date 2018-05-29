Cristiano Ronaldo has added fuel to the fire over Real Madrid exit rumours — but the club would not be ‘completely sad’ if he goes

caption Is Cristiano Ronaldo set to wave goodbye to Real Madrid. source Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo has added fuel to the fire over his Real Madrid exit rumours.

Ronaldo scored 15 goals in 13 Champions League appearances this season, lifting the trophy for a third successive season on Saturday.

But after Real’s 3-1 victory over Liverpool FC at the weekend, Ronaldo implied it may be time to wave goodbye to the club.

Ronaldo would leave a clear and undeniably massive legacy at Real Madrid, but his biographer implies the club would not be “completely sad” to see him go.

Cristiano Ronaldo has just won another Champions League title with Real Madrid, but the Portuguese striker could be set for an extraordinary summer transfer away from Spain, according to media speculation.

The 33-year-old was once again in sumptuous form as he finished the European season as the top Champions League scorer with 15 goals from 13 appearances.

Ronaldo now has the most Champions League goals in history (120) and the most Champions League final wins ever (5) – four of those titles were with Real, and three happened in the last three seasons.

It is an impeccable record, but Ronaldo could trade that all in for another challenge.

After Real’s 3-1 victory over Liverpool FC in Saturday’s Champions League final, Ronaldo cast doubt over his future. “It was nice to be at Real Madrid,” he said, according to Goal.com. When it was suggested that his past tense comment implied a goodbye was on the horizon, he added: “In the coming days you will have my answer.”

Ronaldo was later asked to clarify his comments and told MARCA that “money is not the problem.”

He said: “I’m not upset because I know what I give to the club… I cannot guarantee anything. I’m not going to hide, in the next few days I’ll talk… Life is not just about glory.”

Real Madrid may not be sad to lose Ronaldo

caption Florentino Pérez (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo. source Getty Images

Ronaldo has broken many records at Real. He is the club’s all-time leading goalscorer (450 goals in all competitions), has the most goals in a single season (61), and has played a key part in all four of the club’s Champions League successes in 2014, 2016, 2017, and 2018.

But Real may not be sad to see him go, according to Sky Sports La Liga expert Guillem Balague, the author behind “Cristiano Ronaldo: The Biography.”

Balague told Sky Sports that “the dream of [Real president] Florentino Pérez is to get Neymar.” If the club had to sell Ronaldo to raise enough funds to buy the Paris Saint-Germain forward, then he added that Pérez “would not be completely sad.”

Ronaldo has an estimated transfer value of €106.8 million ($123 million), according to Switzerland-based think tank Football Observatory – and that would go some way in funding a Neymar deal that could cost double that.

Ronaldo would likely be tipped to rejoin former club Manchester United, but Manchester Evening News claims the club would be wary of getting dragged into a “fruitless transfer saga.”

This is because Ronaldo seems to keep his “employers guessing about where he will be playing next season” every summer – but remains at the club regardless.