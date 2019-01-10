Cristiano Ronaldo’s ex-girlfriend has called him a psychopath and a liar, and she’s offering support to the woman accusing him of rape

caption Jasmine Lennard and Cristiano Ronaldo. source Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo has been accused by an ex-girlfriend of psychologically abusive behaviour.

Jasmine Lennard reportedly dated Ronaldo in 2008, and claims he told her that if she dated “anyone else” then he’d have her “kidnapped,” cut up, put in a bag, and “thrown in a river.”

Lennard, who claims she has been in regular contact with the Juventus FC striker, wants to help Kathryn Mayorga, who last year accused Ronaldo of raping her in a Las Vegas penthouse in 2009.

Ronaldo denies the allegations and regards Lennard’s statements as “false and defamatory.”

One of Cristiano Ronaldo’s ex-girlfriends has accused him of being a “psychopath,” according to Fox Sports, MARCA, and the Daily Mail.

Jasmine Lennard, a 33-year-old model and former Big Brother UK contestant, reportedly dated Ronaldo in 2008 when the striker played for the Premier League team Manchester United.

But Lennard has been in regular contact with the Juventus FC player over the last 18 months, she says, and she has messages and recordings that would be “invaluable” to Kathryn Mayorga, who last year accused Ronaldo of raping her in a $1,000 per night penthouse in Las Vegas, in 2009.

Additionally, Lennard says Ronaldo showed psychologically abusive behaviour when they were together a decade ago, as Ronaldo reportedly told her that if she dated “anyone else” then he’d have her “kidnapped,” put “in a bag,” and “thrown in a river.”

Business Insider has contacted the Portuguese Football Federation for a comment. TMZ says Ronaldo views Lennard’s allegations as “false and defamatory.”

Fox Sports posted a series of tweets by Lennard that have since been removed from the social media platform. Fox Sports claims Lennard directed a post at Ronaldo and said: “Who the hell do you think you are?”

She added that he told her if she “dated anyone else” or if she left her house, then he’d have her “kidnapped” and have her “body cut up and put in a bag and thown in a river.” Lennard insisted she had proof of “everything,” adding: “He’s a psychopath.”

Lennard said: “He legitimately thinks he’s going to get away with it. Not now. I have had a relationship with him for a decade. We have been communicating pretty much on a daily basis for the last year and half and I have messages and recordings that’ll be invaluable to Kathryn [Mayorga] and her team in showing his true nature and character how unwell he is.”

“No one has any idea what he is truly like,” she said, according to Fox. “If they had half a clue they’d be horrified. I’m not sitting back any longer and watching him lie in the brazen arrogant entirely insensitive way that he is whilst he employs teams of PRs and lawyers.”