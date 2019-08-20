A former teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo has blasted the Juventus forward for being an ‘egotist’ who would ‘spend all day in the mirror’

caption Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring for Juventus last season. source Photo by Getty

A former teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo has slammed the Juventus forward for being “egotist” who would “spend all day in the mirror.”

Diego Forlan, who spent one season with Ronaldo at Manchester United in 2003/04, also compared the 34-year-old to David Beckham, saying the ex-England star was “more natural.”

Ronaldo has long been known for his vanity, and was once quoted comparing himself to God.

Forlan spent the 2003/04 season alongside Ronaldo at Manchester United, with the pair helping Sir Alex Ferguson’s side win both the Premier League and the FA Cup.

The season is best remembered by United fans for being Ronaldo’s debut campaign with the club, and one in which the Portuguese forward announced himself to the world as one of the sport’s brightest young talents.

But Forlan, who retired earlier this month, seems to have different memories of his ex-teammate.

“Ronaldo was an egotist in the dressing room – not like (David) Beckham.” Forlan told Fox Sports Radio.

“Cristiano always wanted to be near a mirror. He spent all day looking in the mirror. Ronaldo was changing in front of the mirror, tremendous.”

The ex-Uruguay international also elaborated on his comparison between Beckham, another one of United’s former number seven’s, and Ronaldo, saying: “Beckham was more natural, they are different. Cristiano is all more worked.

“Beckham was disheveled and fit, the other you never saw disheveled.”

This isn’t the first time Ronaldo has been publicly called out for his vanity.

Former Wolfsburg defender Bruno Hernandez, who played against Ronaldo in the Champions League whilst he was at Real Madrid, told Goal that the Portugal international spent the whole game “staring himself in the big screen.”

Ex-England striker Peter Crouch also recently spoke of how Rio Ferdinand once told him Ronaldo used to stand in the mirror and say “Wow. I’m so beautiful!”

Ronaldo, 34, has previously been quoted comparing himself to God, as well as saying people are envious of him because he is “rich, handsome, and a great player.”