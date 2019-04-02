Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend says she isn’t pregnant, she’s just been eating a lot of pasta

caption Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez. source Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has denied that she’s pregnant.

She said that if she looks bloated, it’s because she’s been eating a lot of pasta.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez moved to the home of pasta, Italy, when the striker left Real Madrid for Juventus in a blockbuster transfer last summer.

They already have one child together, but are not expecting another right now.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez have been dating for a number of years, though the exact timeframe of their relationship is not known.

A former waitress in her home town of Jaca in northeast Spain, Rodriguez moved to England to be an au pair before working as a shop assistant at a Gucci store in Madrid, according to Goal.com. She is currently a lingerie model.

Rodriguez has one child with Ronaldo, a daughter called Alana Martina who was born in November 2017.

She told Spanish magazine “Hola!” that the couple are not expecting another baby right now.

Instead, she’s just been eating a lot of one of Italy’s most famous dishes, pasta, since Ronaldo left Real Madrid for Juventus in a blockbuster move last summer.

“I had been travelling from plane to plane and had eaten pasta for four days in a row,” she said, according to the The Sun and the Spanish daily publication MARCA.

“I’m human,” she added. “I retain liquids and my hormones influence me and I am still recovering from the previous birth.”

Rodriguez has frequently been seen at Ronaldo’s side and earlier this year accompanied her superstar boyfriend to a Spanish courtroom as he smiled and signed autographs after accepting a $22 million fine and 2-year suspended jail term over tax fraud.

She is also regularly spotted in the crowds at Ronaldo’s soccer matches and even wiped tears from her eyes after witnessing him pull Juventus back from the brink of an aggregate defeat when he scored all three goals in his team’s 3-0 over Atletico Madrid on March 12.

Their daughter is Ronaldo’s fourth child.