A Real Madrid fan invaded the pitch and begged Cristiano Ronaldo for a selfie as the Portuguese star slammed 4 goals past Lithuania

caption Ronaldo was mobbed by the fan shortly after scoring his fourth goal of the night. source Reuters/Twitter

Cristiano Ronaldo was approached by a pitch invader wearing a Real Madrid shirt with his name on during Portugal’s 5-1 win over Lithuania on Tuesday.

The fan ran onto the pitch after Ronaldo scored his fourth goal of the night, before getting down on one knee and appearing to beg for a photograph.

Rather than usher him away, however, Ronaldo put his arm around the fan and walked him off the pitch before he was taken away by security.

Ronaldo’s four goals on the night take his international total to 93, meaning he is now just 16 behind Iran legend Ali Daei’s world record of 109.

Cristiano Ronaldo had an eventful evening during Portugal’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Lithuania on Tuesday.

Not only did the 34-year-old superstar score four goals in a 5-1 victory for the European champion, but he was also mobbed by an adoring fan, who ran onto the pitch and appeared to beg for a selfie.

Ronaldo was approached by the fan as he was substituted in the 79th minute, just moments after he scored his fourth goal of the night.

The fan, who was wearing a Real Madrid shirt with “Ronaldo 7” on the back, ran over to the Portugal international before getting down on one knee and holding his hands up in what looked like a plea for a photograph.

Rather than turn him away, however, Ronaldo wrapped his arm around the young man and walked off the field with him, before he was taken away by security.

You can see the footage here (although we’re pretty sure it wasn’t a proposal):

A fan in Lithuania just tried to propose to Cristiano Ronaldo while he was being subbed during a #EURO2020 match. Portugese eventually signed on his shirt. pic.twitter.com/ScmBrVmOwb — Marius Milašius (@mamilasius) September 10, 2019

Ronaldo opened the scoring for Portugal at the LFF Stadium from the penalty spot just six minutes into the game, after Lithuania defender Markus Palionis handled Joao Felix’s cross.

The hosts then produced a shock equalizer after 27 minutes as Vytautas Andriuskevicius rose highest from a corner to steer home a powerful header.

Fernando Santo’s side spurned a number of chances to retake the lead before the break, before Ronaldo added his and Portugal’s second on the hour mark when goalkeeper Ernestas Setkus bumbled his long range effort.

The Juventus star completed his hat-trick four minutes later with a simple tap in, before scoring his fourth of the night on 75 minutes.

William Carvalho completed the rout in added time with his second goal in as many games.

The win means Portugal remains unbeaten in Euro 2020 qualifying, and sees the team maintain second place in Group B behind Ukraine.

Ronaldo’s quadruple takes his tally for Portugal to 93, meaning he is now only 16 goals behind breaking the record for the most ever international goals scored by a single player, which is held by Ali Daei, who managed 109 for Iran between 1993 and 2006.