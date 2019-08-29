Ronaldo hopes Messi joins him for dinner, but a former teammate said last year he was ‘done’ after going to Cristiano’s house just once

caption Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. source Photo by Harold Cunningham/ UEFA, via Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to have dinner with Lionel Messi.

The soccer rivals have never eaten together before, the Juventus FC striker said at a glitzy soccer ceremony at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco on Thursday.

And he wants to change that.

But a former teammate of Ronaldo’s might warn Messi against going to his house for a meal.

Patrice Evra, who played with Ronaldo at Manchester United, said he was expecting “big meat” at Ronaldo’s house.

He instead got a light meal and was told to exercise.

Cristiano Ronaldo said he hoped Lionel Messi would join him for dinner one day while the rivals were at a glitzy soccer ceremony at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.

Ronaldo and Messi have been inseparable at the highest echelons of their sport for more than a decade, as both have helped their respective teams to domestic and European trophies, scooping up the majority of individual prizes to boot.

But on Thursday they demonstrated their rivalry may be a friendly one when the Juventus FC striker extended an invitation for a night together.

“We shared the stage 15 years, me and him,” Ronaldo, sitting next to Messi, said at the UEFA Champions League group-stage draw, a broadcast by BT Sport showed.

“I don’t know if it’s ever happened in football, the same two guys, in the same stage, all the time. So … it’s not easy. Of course, we have good relationship. We not have dinner together yet, but I hope in the future.

“Of course I miss playing in Spain,” he added. “We have that battle. He push me and I push him as well.”

"We have not had dinner together yet, but I hope so in the future." "It's great to be a part of the history of football. I am there, and of course, he is as well." Magnificent. Cristiano Ronaldo speaks on his relationship with Lionel Messi ???? pic.twitter.com/HbicSaS6NW — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 29, 2019

Regardless of Ronaldo’s intent, there might be somebody who would warn Messi against going to Ronaldo’s house for dinner.

The Portuguese striker’s former Manchester United teammate Patrice Evra once said he was “done” after spending just one afternoon with Ronaldo.

Evra said on a podcast last year that he expected “some big meat” when he visited Ronaldo years ago but was given a healthy meal and told to exercise with him.

Both Ronaldo and Messi missed out on the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year award on Thursday, as the Liverpool FC defender Virgil van Dijk was rewarded with the coveted prize.

As for the Champions League draw, Ronaldo’s Juventus team was drawn into Group D alongside Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, and Lokomotiv Moscow, while FC Barcelona was drawn in Group F alongside Borussia Dortmund, Internazionale, and Slavia Prague.

The first round of group matches takes place on September 17 and 18.