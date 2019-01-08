Cristiano Ronaldo hinted he may not end his career at Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo may secure one more career transfer once he calls it a day at Juventus FC.

The 33-year-old left Real Madrid in a high-profile transfer last summer, joining Juve for a $129.3 million fee in July.

He signed a four-year contract which means he is bound to the Italian club until 2022 but refused to rule out a return to his former club Sporting CP in Portugal.

The news will surely pique the attention of clubs around the world, as he is also reportedly a long-term target for David Beckham’s MLS franchise Inter Miami CF.

Read all of Business Insider’s coverage for the 2018-2019 soccer season right here.

Cristiano Ronaldo has hinted that he might not end his career at current club Juventus FC.

The veteran striker joined the Serie A giant in a stunning $129.3 million move last summer.

It took a while for him to find his goal-scoring boots and at one point he was even outscored by his 9-year-old son, but after 14 goals and five assists in 18 starts, the Portuguese star is now the most statistically-impressive player throughout Italy, according to Whoscored.com data.

Ronaldo is contractually-bound to Juventus until 2022 having signed a four-year deal last July, but he has already been asked about life after Juve and whether that will involve a return to Sporting CP in Portugal – his first professional club before he joined Manchester United in 2003.

“Will I return to Sporting? In football you never know,” he reportedly said, according to Fox Sports.

The news will surely pique the interest of soccer clubs across the planet, as many would like to sign a player of Ronaldo’s stature even if he was only available in 2022, at 37 years old.

After all, Ronaldo is reportedly a long-term target for David Beckham at the Englishman’s soccer franchise Inter Miami CF, a team that will play in the MLS from 2020.

Regardless, he is committed to his current club for now. “Everyone in Turin welcomed me in a fantastic way,” he said of his arrival at Juventus. “We’re all feeling very good. I don’t know when my career will end, but I’m fine and I want to keep going for many more years.”

Read more: Cristiano Ronaldo just challenged Lionel Messi to leave FC Barcelona and join him in Italy

Ronaldo has a good chance of winning silverware in his debut season in Italy as Juventus are currently top of the Serie A table with 53 points from 19 games, nine points more than its closest rival Napoli.