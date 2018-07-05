Cristiano Ronaldo’s rumored $150 million move to Italy’s biggest soccer club sends shares surging

source Getty Images

News of the possible move has sent shares of the Italian football club up by more than 7%.

Shares in Italy’s most famous and most successful soccer team, Juventus, have jumped after rumors emerged that Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo could make a summer move to Italy.

A news story in O Jogo, a newspaper in Ronaldo’s native Portugal, said on Wednesday that Juventus has bid around €100 million ($117 million) for the forward, and that Spain’s Real Madrid is now considering whether or not to accept the offer.

It is believed that Ronaldo has a release clause of €120 million ($140 million) in his Real contract, which if met would mean Juventus could immediately begin discussions with Ronaldo – if he was looking to join the Turin-based side.

Ronaldo is Real Madrid’s top all-time goal scorer with 451 goals since moving there in 2009. He has won five Ballons d’Or – the most prestigious individual trophy in world soccer – and is arguably the greatest player in the history of the sport.

News of a possible move for Ronaldo has buoyed investors in Juventus, as his signing would not only contribute to on field success, but also likely give the club’s revenues a significant boost through merchandise sales and other commercial opportunities.

Shares popped more than 8% at the open on Thursday, as the news broke after markets closed on Wednesday. As of 12:10 p.m. BST (1:10 p.m. CET; 7:10 a.m. ET) the club’s stock – which trades on Milan’s Borsa Italiana – is up 6.3% at €0.83 ($0.97).