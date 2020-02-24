Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi could both finish their careers with David Beckham’s Inter Miami, an MLS head coach said

caption Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. source Getty/Tim Clayton/TF Images

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could both finish their careers with David Beckham’s Inter Miami CF.

That’s according to Adrian Heath, the coach of MLS side Minnesota United, who believes Beckham has the appeal and power to make it happen.

"I keep hearing there will be a blockbuster signing [for Miami] at some stage, and Ronaldo and Messi are the names I hear most," he told The Mirror.

"If anyone has the global profile to make that dream a reality then it has to be David Beckham."

David Beckham was one of the first high profile soccer players to see out his career in the MLS.

Now, the Inter Miami CF owner could prove the key factor in convincing the world’s two biggest stars, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, to follow suit, according to MLS coach Adrian Heath.

“I keep hearing there will be a blockbuster signing [for Miami] at some stage, and Ronaldo and Messi are the names I hear most,” Heath, the boss of Minnesota United, told The Mirror.

“That would be incredible for football in the USA and if anyone has the global profile to make that dream a reality then it has to be David Beckham.”

Heath added: “With [Beckham’s] links to both players and the plan [he] and his backers have in place, I can really only see them going to Miami.”

Messi, 32, is currently contracted to FC Barcelona until 2021, but has yet to put pen to paper on a new deal, sparking rumours he could be on his way out of the Camp Nou this summer.

The Argentinian, however, has previously spoken of his desire to see out his career with boyhood club Newell’s Old Boys, according to Goal.

Ronaldo, 34, recently told Portuguese channel TVI, as per The Independent, that he is considering retiring entirely from soccer as soon as next year.

Messi and Ronaldo aside however, Heath believes Beckham’s new club has the power to turn the MLS into one of the best divisions in the world.

“I believe the MLS has the potential to become one of the top leagues in the world,” he said.

“In the past it’s been a place for top stars to wind down their careers, but I think that will change. The arrival of Beckham and Miami will help accelerate that switch in mentality.”

Miami kicks off its debut MLS campaign against Los Angeles FC on March 1, before welcoming Beckham’s former team LA Galaxy to the Miami Freedom Park for its first home match a fortnight later.

