Cristiano Ronaldo completely ruined a last-minute goal of the season contender by Paolo Dybala

caption Paulo Dybala of Juventus speaks with Cristiano Ronaldo. source Michael Regan / Getty Images

Juventus forward Paolo Dybala had a goal of the season contender ruled out on Wednesday.

Dybala struck the ball from 25-yards, rifling it into the top-left corner.

His teammate Cristiano Ronaldo interfered from an offside position, meaning the goal was not given.

Juventus ended up losing 2-1 to the Swiss side in an upset of little consequence.

The Italian side are already through to the playoffs after finishing top of their group.

Juventus forward Paolo Dybala may have had a few choice words for Cristiano Ronaldo on Wednesday after his 25-yard screamer was ruled out because his superstar teammate interfered from an offside position.

Juventus were 2-1 down against Swiss side BSC Young Boys in their final Champions League group game.

Though the Italian club’s progression to the playoffs was already secured, a defeat at the hands of the Swiss club would have been an upset, to say the least.

In the second minute of injury time, the ball fell to mercurial striker Dybala who lazered the ball from outside the box into the top-left corner.

As Dybala wheeled away in celebration, the referee blew his whistle and the goal was ruled out, much to the forward’s disbelief.

Slow-mo replay footage revealed that Ronaldo – standing in an offside position – had attempted to flick the ball on with his head.

You can watch the footage of the goal that should have been below:

Though Ronaldo doesn’t seem to get a touch on the ball, the FA says that offside can be ruled if a player is “clearly attempting to play a ball which is close when this action impacts on an opponent or making an obvious action which clearly impacts on the ability of an opponent to play the ball.”

People on twitter were quick to admonish Ronaldo for his actions, which denied his teammate a superb, equalizing goal.

Dybala can take solace from the fact that Juventus’ only goal of the match also came from him, which was a fine strike taken on the half-volley from outside the box.

Juventus still finished top of their group, despite last night’s shock defeat, after Manchester United were bested by Valencia CF.

Juventus and the rest of the teams to progress to the first Champions League knockout round will find out their next opponents on Monday, December 17.