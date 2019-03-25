Cristiano Ronaldo signed a Real Madrid jersey for a young fan, but told him he needed a Juventus kit

caption Cristiano Ronaldo signing a fan’s Real Madrid jersey (right). source Getty Images / Cuatro

Cristiano Ronaldo recently signed a Real Madrid jersey for a young fan.

The Juventus FC striker, currently on international duty with the Portugal national soccer team, went for a walk with his teammates over the weekend and found himself mobbed by admirers.

One fan asked him to sign his jersey for him. The only problem? It was a Real kit.

Ronaldo joked that the young fan needed a Juventus jersey but put his signature to the Real shirt anyway.

Portugal and Ronaldo are next in action on Monday, in a second qualifying match for the UEFA Euro 2020 championships.

Cristiano Ronaldo signed a Real Madrid jersey for a young fan even though it was the wrong kit.

The 34-year-old famously left Real to join Juventus in a $130 million deal last summer. Though it took him a few matches to find his scoring boots, he eventually hit the target and continues to wow Italian crowds to this day as he is currently the second top Serie A goalscorer.

He won his first trophy with Juventus earlier this year and brought the team back from the brink of defeat with a stunning hat trick that eliminated Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 this month.

Club soccer has been temporarily paused because of the international break and Ronaldo joined his Portugal national teammates for Friday’s 0-0 draw against Ukraine.

The next day, Ronaldo went for a walk with the team and got surrounded by young fans. One of them had a Real jersey and was desperate for the Juventus striker to sign it even though it was the wrong kit.

“You don’t have the Juventus one yet?” He said, according to MARCA. The young fan said that he did. “I just didn’t bring it with me.”

Of course, Ronaldo signed the jersey. “You need to have the Juventus kit now,” he said with a smile.

"Quella della Juventus non ce l'hai?"????????️ pic.twitter.com/yCCmN8fO2S — Giacomo Scutiero (@SCUtweet) March 22, 2019

Ronaldo is next in action on Monday, when Portugal take on Serbia in a second UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying game.

Though it would be the wrong kit, there will probably be at least one young fan out there watching Ronaldo with his national team, while wearing his Real jersey.