Cristiano Ronaldo shared photos of the lavish vacation he’s currently having on board a superyacht that costs over $200,000 a week

caption Cristiano Ronaldo is no stranger to a yacht — here he is in 2010. source Getty/Philip Ramey

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently vacationing in luxury.

The soccer superstar is with his girlfriend and children on board an epic superyacht, traveling along the French Riviera.

The yacht costs over $200,000 a week to rent and features a gym, hot tub, and inflatable waterslide into the sea.

Ronaldo has been posting pictures from the lavish holiday on Instagram.

Cristiano Ronaldo is living his best life.

The footballer is currently on vacation with his family on board a wildly luxurious superyacht in the French Riviera.

The epic yacht costs $221,500 per week to rent in the low season, which goes up to $245,000 in the high season.

Judging by the photos Ronaldo has been posting on Instagram, he’s certainly enjoying his stay.

The 47-meter (that’s around 154 feet) charter yacht, named Africa, has its own hot tub, gym, and bar.

But perhaps the coolest part of the yacht is that it has its own giant inflatable waterslide into the sea.

It sleeps up to 12 guests. Ronaldo appears to be traveling with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and children for company.

The yacht’s interior has sleek wood surfaces and blue furnishings.

Before cruising past Monaco, St Tropez, and Nice, the family traveled to the yacht in similarly luxurious style: by helicopter.

Oh, and before that? A private jet trip to kick-start their vacation.

The Juventus player has four children, the youngest of whom, 1-year-old Alana Martina, is from his relationship with Rodriguez, 25.

Ronaldo, 34, has three older children: 8-year-old Cristiano Jr (whose mother is unknown) and 2-year-old twins Eva and Mateo, who were born to a surrogate mother.

Former shop assistant Rodriguez met Ronaldo in the Gucci store where she worked, according to an interview she gave with Italian Elle, before they bumped into each other at a different brand’s event a few days later where they were able to get to know each other in a more relaxed way.