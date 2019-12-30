Cristiano Ronaldo wore the most expensive watch Rolex has ever made, valued at $500,000, to an award ceremony in Dubai

caption Ronaldo’s watch was Rolex’s most expensive ever. source YouTube/Globe Soccer Awards

Cristiano Ronaldo was dressed for the occasion at the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards on Friday.

The Portuguese international donned the most expensive watch Rolex has ever made, valued at nearly half a million dollars, as he collected his sixth ever Men’s Player of the Year award in Madinat Jumeirah.

According to the Daily Mail, Ronaldo was sporting the rare Rolex GMT-Master Ice for the ceremony, which is valued at $497,040.

The timepiece is made with 18-Carat white gold and hundreds of 30-Carat diamonds.

He completed the look with a $262,000 custom engagement ring, and a diamond wedding band, valued at $65,400, the Mail reported.

Ronaldo would have had no problem paying for the jewelry, having pocketed a reported $47.8 million from Instagram alone over the past year.

A study from Hopper HQ study published on Buzz Bingo lists the 34-year-old as the platform’s highest earner, receiving an average of $975,000 per advertised post.

His earnings on the platform far eclipse that of some of the world’s biggest celebrities, including Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, and Emily Ratajkowski.

They also surpass his annual wage at Juventus, which is $34 million, according to Goal.com.

“Ronaldo is the most followed human on Instagram (with 186 million followers) so companies are paying almost $1 million for posts to access his insane reach,” Hopper HQ marketing executive Nicola Cronin told Business Insider.

“Due to his status as a celebrity and football star, his earnings from Instagram break away from typical influencer partnerships, as many of his promotional posts will be part of wider sponsorship deals, such as Nike.

“You only need to go on his Instagram to see how many paid partnerships he does outside of the sports market.”

