Cristiano Ronaldo’s son has scored almost twice as many goals for Juventus as his father has since they moved to Italy

caption Ronaldo’s son, Cristiano Jr, is scoring for fun for the Juventus Under-9 team. source Getty/YouTube/Slizhenkov

Cristiano Ronaldo’s son has scored almost twice as many goals for Juventus as he has managed since they moved to Italy in 2018.

Ronaldo Jr. has been playing for the club’s academy since his father’s move to Turin, scoring 58 goals and providing 18 assists.

Ronaldo Sr. however, has managed just 34 goals during that same time, with his return of 28 last term being his worst in a decade.

“He is playing for Juventus and adapting really well,” the Portugal international told DAZN of his son. “It has been easier for him than for me.”

Ronaldo joined Juventus from Real Madrid in July 2018 for a fee of $112 million, and has since scored 34 times in all competitions for the Italian champion.

Nine-year-old Ronaldo Jr. however, who joined the club’s academy at the same time, has far eclipsed his famous father’s record in front of goal, finding the net an astonishing 58 times in just 28 games.

Adding to that impressive total, he’s also provided 18 assists for his “Pulcini Under-9” teammates.

The Master and the Apprentice Ronaldo Jr has been exceptional for Juventus U-9s this season ⚫⚪ ✅28 games

⚽️58 goals

????️18 assists ???? A star in the making Source: @FTalentScout pic.twitter.com/qRj4OJThPR — Premier Sports ???? (@PremierSportsTV) October 30, 2019

Ronaldo Jr scored four goals on his debut for Juventus in September 2018, according to Tuttosport, and in April, he scored seven in a single half against CS Maritimo, say AS.

Even his dad admits he’s been better

Ronaldo Sr’s return of 28 goals last season for Juventus was his worst in a decade – the last time he tallied fewer than 30 in a single campaign was the 2008-2009 season when he represented Manchester United.

And the Portuguese star admits his son has adapted to life in Turin better than him.

“He is playing for Juventus and adapting really well,” the Portugal international told DAZN. “It has been easier for him than for me.”

“I hope that [he] can be like his dad. He says he is going to be better, but I think it’s difficult.”

The 34-year-old’s fortunes are back on the up this term having scored six times in just 11 games, including a 96th minute winner against Genoa on Wednesday.

Juventus next take on Torino on Saturday, November 2.

