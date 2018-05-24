Real Madrid training photos show how impressive Cristiano Ronaldo’s leg muscles are — here’s the workout routine that keeps him fit

caption Cristiano Ronaldo has legs. Great, big, hulking legs. source Reuters

Real Madrid opened its training ground doors for the media ahead of the Champions League final against Liverpool on Saturday.

During a practice session overseen by Real boss Zinedine Zidane it was clear that one thing stood out.

That thing was Cristiano Ronaldo’s legs. His great, big, hulking legs.

Here’s how he stays so fit.

The forward, renowned for his work-rate in the gym and on the pitch, is getting ready for the upcoming Champions League final on Saturday May 26.

His club, Real Madrid, take on Liverpool FC in the biggest club game of the season at the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine – and the Spanish giant opened its doors so the media could get a rare glimpse at the athletes behind-the-scenes.

Just look at those bad boys.

caption Just look at those bad boys. source Getty Images

During a past interview with Goal.com, the Real goalscorer explained the regime he uses to ensure he stays so fit.

“In training we do a few laps of the pitch, stretching, and cardio exercises [to warm-up],” Ronaldo says. “Make sure you do something similar in your training, even if it is jogging to the gym or a warm up on the treadmill or bicycle.”

Once in the gym, Ronaldo likes to “mix it up.” This means he runs and rows (essential for cardiovascular optimisation) and lifts weights – and there certainly seems to be a focus on his legs.

As far as when he’s on the pitch, he added: “We do a lot of sprinting drills in training and they can be incorporated into your workout whether you are in the gym or outdoors. Try and add it to every workout you do.”

Ronaldo added: “Fit in exercise wherever you can. You can do an abs workout in your bedroom when you wake up in the morning or before you go to bed. If you get into a routine then it makes it easier as it will become a habit.”

For Ronaldo, that habit appears to be leg day.