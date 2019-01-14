Amy Adams tied with Patricia Arquette at the Critics’ Choice Awards and demanded to share the stage with her co-winner

caption Amy Adams won best actress in a limited series or movie made for television at the Critics’ Choice Awards — but so did Patricia Arquette. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Amy Adams and Patricia Arquette tied for best actress in a limited series or movie made for television at the 24th annual Critics’ Choice Awards.

“Schitt’s Creek” stars Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara, read Adams’ name first – but once she got onstage, she demanded to announce her fellow winner right away.

Arquette joined Adams onstage and they gave joint acceptance speeches.

Adams and Arquette tied for best actress in a limited series or movie made for television, for HBO’s “Sharper Objects” and ‎Showtime’s “Escape at Dannemora,” respectively.

“I want the other girl up here with me – the other woman!” Adams said before reading Arquette’s name. Arquette joined Adams onstage and they gave joint acceptance speeches.

“I actually can’t think of a more beautiful thing than a tie, because there really isn’t a winner when we get to do such great work and we have such wonderful opportunities,” Adams said, putting her arm around Arquette. “And it’s Patricia Arquette! So like, it’s amazing!”

The women went on to thank their respective networks, crews, families, and costars.

Arquette also made a point to honor the women who were glad to see a woman with a non-traditional body type for Hollywood onscreen, especially a character who’s openly and unapologetically sexual.

Fans immediately fawned over the mutual support and empowering messages from the two actresses.

Later in the night, Glenn Close and Lady Gaga also tied for best actress in a movie for “The Wife” and “A Star Is Born,” respectively, but they opted to deliver their speeches separately.

