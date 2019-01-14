Sophisticated black-and-white fashion dominated the blue carpet at the Critics’ Choice Awards — here are 27 of the best looks

caption Elsie Fisher (right) embraced the monochromatic trend of the evening — while Timothée Chalamet went in the opposite direction. source Araya Diaz/Getty Images

Stars walked the blue carpet on Sunday night for the 24th annual Critics’ Choice Awards.

Black-and-white looks dominated the evening’s fashion.

Here are some of our favorite looks, from Constance Wu’s feminine, sparkly, white gown to Claire Foy’s bold, modern, black ensemble.

Sophisticated, monochromatic style dominated the blue carpet at the 24th annual Critics’ Choice Awards, which took place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on Sunday night.

The stars in attendance may have flaunted every variation of black-and-white fashion known to mankind.

Here are 27 of those stars wearing some of our favorite looks from the evening.

Chrissy Teigen looked stunning in a strapless white dress.

Chrissy Teigen’s dress featured a daring leg slit – one of Teigen’s famous looks – and an embellished, cinched waist. She topped the look with dark lipstick that appeared to match her husband’s suit.

Nicole Kidman balanced black and white with an asymmetrical design.

Nicole Kidman accessorized with a black cubic purse.

Sandra Oh wore white on top and black on bottom.

Sandra Oh went for full coverage, save for a classy keyhole plunge.

Stephan James accented his white jacket with a black trim.

caption Stephan James stars in “If Beale Street Could Talk,” which was nominated for best picture. source Michael Kovac/WireImage

Stephan James looked extra sharp with a black bow tie.

Rachel Brosnahan donned a sleek, all-white suit.

Rachel Brosnahan was one of numerous women who rejected dresses on the blue carpet.

Issa Rae’s all-black look featured a leg slit and unique neckline.

Issa Rae matched her black dress with black heels, a black clutch, and an eye look that her makeup artist dubbed the “money green smoke show.”

Indya Moore went Grecian with a loose white gown.

She added a deep pink lipstick and simple gold jewelry.

Cole Sprouse and Haley Lu Richardson coordinated simple yet classic looks.

caption Cole Sprouse and Haley Lu Richardson costar in the upcoming romantic drama “Five Feet Apart.” source Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The two actors bypassed accessories and embellishments, opting instead for a flattering, no-nonsense effect.

Jodie Comer wore a semi-sheer white gown with floral details.

Jodie Comer previously wore a black gown to the Golden Globes, while her “Killing Eve” costar Sandra Oh wore white, to correspond with the opposing energies of their characters.

Elizabeth Olsen stunned in a velvet number.

Elizabeth Olsen joined other actresses at the event in their enthusiasm for dark lipstick.

Olivia Munn had some fun with polka dots.

Olivia Munn’s strapless dress was accented with a black ribbon tied around her waist.

Lakeith Stanfield’s patterned suit made a statement.

caption Lakeith Stanfield was nominated for best actor in a comedy for “Sorry to Bother You.” source Michael Bezjian/WireImage

He added a purple hat for a casual pop of color.

Claire Foy flaunted one single shoulder.

Claire Foy looked business-chic with her combination of smart black pants and an asymmetrical, bejeweled top.

Darren Criss played with different shades of white, gray, and beige.

Darren Criss accessorized his monochromatic look with yellow-tinted glasses.

Linda Cardellini embraced sheer fabric and ruffles.

She tagged the label Zuhair Murad in an Instagram post that showed off the chic black dress.

Allison Janney was draped in white.

Allison Janney looked positively regal in a cape-and-pants combo, topped with diamond accents.

Laura Dern dazzled in a sequined black gown.

Laura Dern’s floor-length dress perfectly showcased a strategic cutout on the bodice.

Constance Wu looked ethereal in a sparkling off-white gown.

caption Constance Wu was nominated for best actress in a comedy for “Crazy Rich Asians.” source Michael Bezjian/WireImage

The “Crazy Rich Asians” star paired her Rodarte gown with soft pink nails.

Bo Burnham and Elsie Fisher were adorably coordinated.

Bo Burnham went for a daring two-tone jacket, while Elsie Fisher’s suit was covered in tiny bow tie accents.

Angela Bassett wore a silvery version of the monochromatic trend.

The design design featured a pattern of sequins and studs throughout.

Charlize Theron’s dress featured an ombré effect.

Charlize Theron’s edgy yet sophisticated hairstyle complimented the Grecian-style dress.

Harry Shum Jr. went with a daring take on the classic black tuxedo.

He was one of numerous men, including Timothée Chalamet, to take a refreshing risk on the blue carpet.

Annie Murphy wore a feminine black jumpsuit.

The plunging neckline and ruffled sleeves added some intrigue to an otherwise simple look.

Mandy Moore’s white dress featured modern cutouts.

Mandy Moore added a pop of color with subtle pink eyeshadow.

Betty Gilpin arrived in a strapless, ruffled gown.

Her classic look featured a studded stripe around her midsection.

