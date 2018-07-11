Croatia has a super fan at the World Cup – she also just happens to be Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, the country’s first female president

The Croatian national football team has a fan unlike any other in the country’s first female president. Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic has stopped at nothing to support the team which has now progressed to the semi-final of the World Cup.
She claims to be a football fan “like everybody else” and put her money where her mouth is when she flew to Russia on July 1 to catch Croatia’s match against Denmark in Nizhny Novgorod:
Grabar-Kitarovic not only flew economy class but she also sat in the stands with other football fans instead of catching the game in a hosted luxury suite:
It didn’t end there. Grabar-Kitarovic also showed up at Croatia’s next match – the quarter-final clash with Russia.
She grabbed headlines again when she did a little victory jig to celebrate her team’s second goal, in front of the Russian prime minister Dimitry Medvedev, no less:
Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović dances in front of Russian Prime Minister Dmitri Medvedev during today’s match. pic.twitter.com/aDgkmCbHVY
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 7, 2018
And after Croatia beat Russia in a penalty shootout to knock the host country out of the tournament and qualify for the semi-final, Grabar-Kitarovic joined the team once again in their dressing room to celebrate:
All eyes will be on her if she shows up for Croatia’s game against England, where a win will put the victor one step away from the coveted trophy.