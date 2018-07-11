Croatia has a super fan at the World Cup – she also just happens to be Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, the country’s first female president

Croatia president Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic celebrates in the stand after Croatia won a penalty shootout against Russia. Reuters

The Croatian national football team has a fan unlike any other in the country’s first female president. Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic has stopped at nothing to support the team which has now progressed to the semi-final of the World Cup.

She claims to be a football fan “like everybody else” and put her money where her mouth is when she flew to Russia on July 1 to catch Croatia’s match against Denmark in Nizhny Novgorod:

Grabar-Kitarovic not only flew economy class but she also sat in the stands with other football fans instead of catching the game in a hosted luxury suite: