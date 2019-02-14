THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘Crossroads’ 17 years later

caption Britney Spears as Lucy in “Crossroads” (left) and at the 2018 GLAAD Awards in Beverly Hills. source MTV Films/Paramount Pictures/Getty Images

On February 15, 2002, pop icon Britney Spears made her feature film debut in “Crossroads.”

With a screenplay written by “Grey’s Anatomy” creator Shonda Rhimes and co-stars including Zoe Saldana (“Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Avatar”), the movie survives as more than just as a cultural touchstone for Britney Spears fans. “Crossroads” is a nostalgic road trip with a few of the biggest names in movies and television today.

Britney spears stars in “Crossroads” as Lucy, a high school senior whose mother left when she was a young girl.

caption Lucy always played by the book in high school. source MTV Films/Paramount Pictures

But upon graduating, Lucy decides to go find her mom in Arizona and reunite with her. This plan comes about when she meets up with her childhood best friends, Mimi and Kit, and Mimi reveals that she’s driving to California with a guy she knows in order to audition for a singing competition.

Since the premiere of “Crossroads,” Spears has released six albums and completed the first of two residencies in Las Vegas.

In October 2018, Spears announced a second Las Vegas residency (“Domination” at the Park MGM) to follow her four-year stint at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino for the “Piece of Me” concert series.

Though the “Domination” shows were scheduled to begin in February 2019, Spears put the event on hold indefinitely when her father was hospitalized.

“Crossroads” opens with an awkward prom night when Lucy and her friend Henry plan to have sex for the first time with one another.

caption Justin Long and Britney Spears in “Crossroads.” source MTV Films/Paramount Pictures

Henry, played by Justin Long, pleads with Lucy to go through with the plan because he doesn’t want to go to college without ever having sex, but Lucy doesn’t feel comfortable and so they part ways.

Long has continued starring in movies and TV shows, including a recurring role on the “Roseanne” spinoff series “The Conners.”

From his role on “The Connors” to appearances on the Comedy Central series “Drunk History,” Long has had several memorable TV parts in addition to his lead voice role in the “Alvin and the Chipmunks” animated movie series.

Long is also philanthropically involved in a foundation called The Girls Home, a Nicaraguan facility where “socially orphaned” children are cared for and given a home until they reach adulthood.

One of Lucy’s best friends from childhood, Mimi, is played by Taryn Manning.

caption Mimi is the instigator of the road trip the teens take to California. source MTV Films/Paramount Pictures

Five months pregnant and eager to get out of town, Mimi is the one who encourages the estranged friends to reunite for a road trip to California.

Taryn Manning was launched back into the spotlight with her role on Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black.”

Manning’s performance as inmate Tiffany “Pennsatucky” Doggett on “Orange Is the New Black” has recieved much critical acclaim since the series’ premiere in 2013. The show is scheduled to end after a coming seventh season in 2019.

Manning and her brother, Kellin, formed a band in the early 2000s called Boomkat, and Manning has since released solo music as recently as 2017.

The third friend in the “Crossroads” trio is Kit, played by Zoe Saldana.

caption Kit is a popular girl who had an older fiancé. source MTV Films/Paramount Pictures

Kit joins the road trip so she can visit her fiancé, Dylan, in California. Things go horribly wrong in that department, but the resulting events bring the three friends closer together once again.

Saldana has since starred in three major blockbuster franchises: “Avatar,” “Star Trek,” and “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

caption At the time she filmed “Crossroads,” the only other major role Saldana had was in dance movie “Center Stage.” source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Her role as Gamora in the successful Marvel franchise “Guardians of the Galaxy” led to a key part in the billion-dollar 2018 summer blockbuster hit “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Saldana will reprise her major roles for “Avengers: Endgame” as well as the four coming “Avatar” sequels, the first of which premieres in 2020. In 2018, Saldana’s Hollywood career was cemented with a star on the Walk of Fame.

Anson Mount co-starred in “Crossroads” as Ben, the guy responsible for driving Lucy and her friends across the country.

caption Anson Mount as Ben in “Crossroads.” source MTV Films/Paramount Pictures

Ben and Lucy eventually get close over the course of the movie as the fresh high school grad starts figuring out what she wants out of her life.

Anson Mount is now starring on CBS’s “Star Trek: Discovery” TV series.

This TV series is a separate reboot from the movie trilogy featuring Zoe Saldana. “Star Trek: Discovery” is streaming exclusively on CBS All Access. Mount also had a major role on the ABC Marvel series “Inhumans,” which was canceled after one season in 2017.

Actor and comedian Dan Akyroyd starred in the movie as Lucy’s dad, Pete.

caption Dan Akyroyd plays Britney Spears’ dad in “Crossroads.” source MTV Films/Paramount Pictures

Pete raised Lucy as a single parent after her mother left both of them. And by the movie’s end, he has to contend with Lucy deciding to strike out on her own, too.

The “Saturday Night Live” and “Blue Brothers” star was one of the biggest stars attached to “Crossroads” when it premiered in 2002.

Akroyd continued to appear in various movies and on TV shows throughout the 2000s.

Now Akyroyd will reportedly appear in a coming third “Ghostbusters” movie, which was recently announced.

Last but not least, “Sex and the City” star Kim Cattrall played Lucy’s estranged mother.

caption Kim Cattrall plays Britney Spears’ mother in “Crossroads.” source MTV Films/Paramount Pictures

For her brief appearance in the movie, Lucy’s mom Caroline revealed to her daughter that she had a whole new family in Arizona and didn’t want to be a part of her life.

Cattrall’s biggest role to date remains HBO’s “Sex and the City” and the subsequent two movies.

caption Cattrall had several other TV roles but none that stuck like that of Samantha Jones. source Dave Kotinsky/Stringer/Getty Images

Reported feuding between Cattrall and her “Sex and the City” co-stars has prevented a third movie from ever being made.

As with Anson Mount, now you can watch Cattrall on CBS All Access. She stars on a new 2018 series called “Tell Me a Story,” which re-imagines classic fairy tales in a modern setting.