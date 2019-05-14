$3.4 billion cybersecurity company CrowdStrike has filed to go public

caption Crowdstrike CEO George Kurtz. source Crowdstrike

Crowdstrike, a cybersecurity startup valued at $3.4 billion, filed a public S-1 on Tuesday, officially launching its IPO process.

The cybersecurity company plans to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker “CRWD.”

Crowdstrike sells an end-point security solution which competes with the Blackberry-acquired Cylance as well as startup SentinelOne.

The startup is backed by investors including Google’s CapitalG and Accel.

The company, which is backed by Google’s CapitalG and Accel, plans to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker “CRWD.”

The IPO is led by underwriters Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and Barclays. Crowdstrike sells an end-point security solution which competes with Cylance, a cybersecurity company acquired by Blackberry for $1.4 billion last year, as well as the startup SentinelOne.

The company generated $250 million in revenue in fiscal 2019, which ended on January 31, up 110% from $118.8 million in revenue the year before. Its 2018 revenue was up 125% from $52.7 million in 2017.

The company lost $140.1 million in fiscal 2019, up from $135.5 million in losses in 2018 and $91.3 million in 2017.