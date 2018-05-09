Crowe Horwath International announces global rebrand of all member firms

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – May 9, 2018 – Crowe Horwath International, the eighth largest global accounting network, has announced that the network and its member firms will rebrand.





The rebrand will see over 220 member firms globally adopt the name Crowe, reflecting the increasingly integrated and seamless nature of the network as well as its shared values and core purpose. Crowe Horwath International will rename to Crowe Global.





The move will assist in promoting the network’s shared knowledge and global resources in response to changing client needs, driven by digitalization and the borderless world of modern business. The change of brand happens shortly after another significant development for the network, the appointment of a new Global CEO, David Mellor, who took over leadership as of 1 April, 2018.





Under the new brand and leadership, Crowe reaffirms its determination to drive forward the profession and increase discussion of audit, tax, risk and consultancy issues at board level globally while retaining its emphasis on market-leading local expertise.





David Mellor, Chief Executive Officer of Crowe Howarth International, comments:

“Our members are consistently recognized for their market-leading expertise and I am proud to say 2017 was no exception. Crowe will thrive in a rapidly changing world through our clear strategic vision, new common brand and the commitment of our members.





“We distinguish ourselves by bringing smart decisions that deliver lasting value to clients, talent, and the communities where we live and work. The rebrand provides the perfect platform for our trusted professionals to continue to share knowledge and resources which are of great benefit to the boardroom and in the countries and markets that we service.





“In future, when you see the Crowe brand name, you can be reassured of the first class quality service that our people deliver on behalf of our clients.”





In line with the rebrand, Crowe will launch a new look website, as well as a handle for social media site Twitter @CroweGlobal.

Notes to Editors

For 100 years, Crowe Howarth International has been making smart decisions for multinational clients working across borders. Ranked the eighth largest accounting network in the world, Crowe has over 221 independent accounting and advisory firms in 130 countries. The network has a total global workforce of 36,540 professionals and global revenues in 2017 reached US$3.8 billion.





Member firms are recognized as leaders in their markets with awards and accolades including: Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For 2017 and 2018; top five leader for Strategic Risk Consulting by ALM Intelligence; Le Fonti award for 2018 International Tax Firm of the Year; Consultancy Advisory Firm of the Year 2017 at the Finance Monthly Global Awards; Best Audit Firm by The Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority of the Singapore Government.