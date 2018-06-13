In the spirit of Hari Raya, the crown prince of Johor is giving out supermarket vouchers to the poorest people in his state

As Hari Raya approaches, the crown prince of Johor has decided to give back to the community.
The Johor Southern Tigers Facebook page announced on Tuesday (June 12) that Tunku Mahkota Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim would give out supermarket vouchers to the 500 poorest families in every district of Johor in conjunction with the festivities.
The statement on the page read: “HRH Major General Tunku Ismail Ibni Sultan Ibrahim, Crown Prince of Johor awarded supermarket vouchers to 500 poorest families in every district throughout the state in preparation for the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.”
The prince, who owns the Southern Tigers football club, will turn 34 at the end of the month.
This act of generosity is not a first for him. In April, he also surprised his people when he showed up at a supermarket and forked out RM1 million (US$250,285) for everybody’s groceries.
Johor has a total of 10 districts with more than 3.6 million residents, making it the second most populated state in Malaysia.