Crowne Plaza® Changi Airport voted World’s Best Airport Hotel for fifth consecutive year

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – Media OutReach – 27 March 2019 – Crowne Plaza® Changi Airport has been awarded the World’s Best Airport Hotel for the fifth successive year in the World Airport Awards. The prestigious award was announced by Skytrax on 27 March 2019 at an award ceremony in London.

Globally, the Crowne Plaza brand provides upscale accommodation at 430 hotels and nearly 60 Crowne Plaza properties are located at top airport locations including Amsterdam’s Schiphol and Paris’ Charles de Gaulle airports. Specially designed to help business travellers to recharge, Crowne Plaza champions a better way of business travel for modern business productivity.

Crowne Plaza® hotels help our guests feel energised and productive. The new Worklife Room is designed with distinctive yet flexible zones that help travellers work, relax and recharge, all in the comfort of their guest rooms. Our Sleep Advantage® program ensures our guests get a great night’s sleep to power through their day. Intuitively designed, the Plaza Workspace is a collection of flexible spaces that encourages guests to work, collaborate and socialise, all within our inspiring spaces. Excellent guest experiences are further enhanced by the new service (Dare to Connect) brought to life by our dedicated hotel teams.

Crowne Plaza Changi Airport is located with seamless connectivity to Changi Airport. With Jewel Changi Airport (Jewel) opening this year, the hotel can cater to travellers who will have more reason for a longer stayover, as well as local visitors seeking meeting venues or a relaxing staycation — thanks to the variety of new lifestyle offerings available. In addition to deluxe rooms offering unrivalled views of Jewel, guests can enjoy room packages including tickets to Jewel attractions once fully open.

Mr Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax said: “We congratulate Crowne Plaza Changi Airport for their success in winning this important guest satisfaction award for 2019, being even more notable that this is the fifth consecutive year they have scooped this award. Around the world the airport hotel market has become increasingly competitive in recent years, for the Crowne Plaza Changi Airport to maintain their leadership is a remarkable acknowledgement of the high standards they provide their guests.”

Bruno Cristol, General Manager, Crowne Plaza® Changi Airport said, “We are delighted to be recognised once more as the World’s Best Airport Hotel; this much-coveted accolade is the testament to our commitment towards service excellence. I’d like to thank our team for their tireless dedication championing a better way of business travel. On behalf of the hotel, I also want to thank our guests for their continuous invaluable support — we look forward to welcoming them again.”

To celebrate this fifth consecutive award, 1 million IHG Rewards Club points are to be won and shared among five travellers who book a stay from 1 April — 30 June 2019. Travellers can also earn 5X IHG Rewards Club points upon booking the Runway View Room or Jewel View Deluxe Room from 1 April — 30 June 2019. For enquiries or reservations, visit changiairport.crowneplaza.com or call 1800-787-1221.

About InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG):

IHG® (InterContinental Hotels Group) is a global organisation with a broad portfolio of hotel brands, including Crowne Plaza® Hotels & Resorts and other major brands.

IHG franchises, leases, manages or owns more than 5,600 hotels and approximately 837,000 guest rooms in more than 100 countries, with almost 1,900 hotels in its development pipeline. IHG also manages IHG® Rewards Club, our global loyalty programme, which has more than 100 million enrolled members.

In February 2019, IHG acquired Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, adding 16 hotels (1,347 rooms) to its system and 18 hotels to its development pipeline.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group’s holding company and is incorporated in Great Britain and registered in England and Wales. More than 400,000 people work across IHG’s hotels and corporate offices globally.

About the World Airport Awards

Established in 1999, the World Airport Awards are recognised as a global excellence benchmark in the travel industry. Based on travellers’ nominations worldwide, the survey evaluates key performance indicators of guest experience, including overall experience, hotel service staff standards, cleanliness and comfort of rooms and accessibility between terminal and hotel.