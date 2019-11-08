15 cruelty-free beauty gifts to give for the holidays — from limited-edition makeup sets to skin-care essentials

source Kosas Instagram

If you’re looking to give someone a beauty or skin-care gift this holiday, you might want to consider going cruelty-free.

None of the products in this list have been tested on animals, nor do they contain any animal-derived ingredients. However, some of the brands we’ve included make products that aren’t 100% vegan (we’ve noted which ones below).

From skin-care and hair-care bundles to sultry highlighter sets, here’s what we recommend buying for anyone on your list.

Through trial and error, I’ve learned that beauty and skin-care gifts are almost always a safe bet – whether your loved one is a skin-care expert, makeup novice, or somewhere in between. Even as a well-adjusted adult, I still revel in unwrapping cosmetics and skin-care gifts around my family’s Christmas tree.

However, many beauty brands still use animal testing on their products. Globally, over 115 million animals undergo experiments each year, and according to Cruelty Free International, that figure is growing – even as more shoppers opt for ethically-made products.

The good news is that there are tons of cruelty-free beauty products that make great presents. From soothing lip scrubs to personalized bundles, all of these gifts are vegan and cruelty-free (though if a brand also makes products that are not vegan, we’ve noted it below). And for added assurance, everything on this list is either Leaping Bunny or PETA certified.

See our picks for cruelty-free beauty gifts, below:

Bite Beauty 4-Piece Lipstick Set

source Sephora

Bite Beauty’s Agave Lip Scrub exfoliates flaky, parched lips with natural ingredients, including fair-trade golden sugar. Bite Beauty has earned the “Clean at Sephora” seal, which means their products are free of potentially harmful ingredients.

Checklist:

Cruelty-free: Brand does not test on animals

Brand does not test on animals Vegan: Does not contain animal-derived ingredients, brand is not 100% vegan

Does not contain animal-derived ingredients, brand is not 100% vegan Certifications: Leaping Bunny and PETA

Clove + Hallow Lip Sets

source Clove + Hallow

Clove + Hallow’s lip sets feature different variations of reds and pinks, from neutral and understated to more vibrant and bold. They work well for everyday wear or fancy occasions.

Checklist:

Cruelty-free: Brand does not test on animals

Brand does not test on animals Vegan: Does not contain animal-derived ingredients, brand is vegan

Does not contain animal-derived ingredients, brand is vegan Certifications: PETA

Milk Makeup MVPs Set

source Milk Makeup

A beloved media darling, Milk Makeup has bundled its bestsellers, like the Deluxe Kush Mascara, and cooling stick in this set.

Checklist:

Cruelty-free: Brand does not test on animals

Brand does not test on animals Vegan: Does not contain animal-derived ingredients, brand is vegan

Does not contain animal-derived ingredients, brand is vegan Certifications: Leaping Bunny

ILIA Limited-Edition Makeup Set

source Amazon

ILIA’s True Skin primer has a soft, silky texture that is neither oily nor runny. Before applying foundation, we recommend allowing it to sit on your face for a minute or so.

Checklist:

Cruelty-free: Brand does not test on animals

Brand does not test on animals Vegan: Does not contain animal-derived ingredients, brand is not 100% vegan

Does not contain animal-derived ingredients, brand is not 100% vegan Certifications: Leaping Bunny

Juice Beauty Stem Cellular Anti-Wrinkle Eye Treatment

source Juice Beauty

Dark circles, fine lines, and wrinkles – begone. This eye treatment uses organic, all-natural ingredients to smooth sensitive under-eye skin, and smells citrusy and fresh.

Checklist:

Cruelty-free: Brand does not test on animals

Brand does not test on animals Vegan: Does not contain animal-derived ingredients, brand is not 100% vegan

Does not contain animal-derived ingredients, brand is not 100% vegan Certifications: Leaping Bunny and PETA

Kosas Limited-Edition Game Changer Set

source Kosas Cosmetics

Kosas’ Game Changer collection features eight full-sized liquid eye shadows that won’t smudge or smear throughout the day. For “Euphoria” fans, these shades will make replicating Jules’ colorful eyelids a breeze.

Checklist:

Cruelty-free: Brand does not test on animals

Brand does not test on animals Vegan: Does not contain animal-derived ingredients, brand is not 100% vegan

Does not contain animal-derived ingredients, brand is not 100% vegan Certifications: Leaping Bunny

Beauty Counter Limited-Edition Lip-Care Set

source Beauty Counter

Winter weather can make lips chapped, cracked, and even painful to touch. This repair kit is a great solution, with products that work together as part of a regimen.

Checklist:

Cruelty-free: Brand does not test on animals

Brand does not test on animals Vegan: Does not contain animal-derived ingredients, brand is not 100% vegan

Does not contain animal-derived ingredients, brand is not 100% vegan Certifications: Leaping Bunny

Tower 28 Jelly Lip Gloss Duo

source TOWER 28

With so many sticky glosses on the market, trust the Tower 28 duo to provide slick, around-the-clock sheen. We love this nontoxic brand because their products are affordable, high quality, and certifiably clean.

Checklist:

Cruelty-free: Brand does not test on animals

Brand does not test on animals Vegan: Does not contain animal-derived ingredients, brand is vegan

Does not contain animal-derived ingredients, brand is vegan Certifications: PETA

Cover FX Glam & Glow Liquid Lights Vault

source Cover FX

Gift these multi-colored, shiny highlighters that will survive any office holiday party. Made for all skin types, this massive vault includes seven shades of drops that can be mixed and matched.

Checklist:

Cruelty-free: Brand does not test on animals

Brand does not test on animals Vegan: Does not contain animal-derived ingredients, brand is vegan

Does not contain animal-derived ingredients, brand is vegan Certifications: PETA

Tatcha Create Your Own Kit with The Water Cream, Cleansing Oil, and Essence

source Tatcha

If I was somehow stranded on a deserted island, I’d hope to have Tatcha’s skin-care products nearby (among other necessities, of course). Hailed for delivering exceptional Japanese skin-care, Tatcha created this set for those seeking an all-inclusive routine at a reasonable price. You can choose up to three products, but we suggest sticking to these vegan-friendly basics.

Checklist:

Cruelty-free: Brand does not test on animals

Brand does not test on animals Vegan: Does not contain animal-derived ingredients, brand is not 100% vegan

Does not contain animal-derived ingredients, brand is not 100% vegan Certifications: PETA

Ellis Brooklyn Rose Perfume Set

source Ellis Brooklyn

Fragrance enthusiasts will appreciate this curated gift set by Ellis Brooklyn, a fragrance brand that has amassed a cult following. These perfumes have hints of fresh rose and peony that’ll transport you to an open flower field – even in the dead of winter.

Checklist:

Cruelty-free: Brand does not test on animals

Brand does not test on animals Vegan: Does not contain animal-derived ingredients, brand is not 100% vegan

Does not contain animal-derived ingredients, brand is not 100% vegan Certifications: PETA

First Aid Beauty Hello FAB Ginger & Turmeric Vitamin C Jelly Mask

source Sephora

An Allure Best-of-Beauty winner, this hydrating jelly mask is especially ideal to use during the holiday chaos, as stress can wreak havoc on the complexion.

Checklist:

Cruelty-free: Brand does not test on animals

Brand does not test on animals Vegan: Does not contain animal-derived ingredients, brand is not 100% vegan

Does not contain animal-derived ingredients, brand is not 100% vegan Certifications: PETA

Briogeo Ultimate Hair Repair Vault

source Briogeo

Hair damage goes beyond split ends and can take a while to fix. Thankfully, Briogeo has a low-maintenance system that moisturizes, conditions, and strengthens locks, saving a visit to the salon.

Checklist:

Cruelty-free: Brand does not test on animals

Brand does not test on animals Vegan: Does not contain animal-derived ingredients, brand is not 100% vegan

Does not contain animal-derived ingredients, brand is not 100% vegan Certifications: Leaping Bunny

Jane Iredale Starter Kit

source Jane Iredale

Packed in a TSA-approved travel bag, this starter kit sticks to the basics, which conceal blemishes, under-eye bags, and fine lines. Natural ingredients, including aloe vera, green tea, and vitamin E, can help your complexion look brighter and healthier.

Checklist:

Cruelty-free: Brand does not test on animals in the U.S.

Brand does not test on animals in the U.S. Vegan: Does not contain animal-derived ingredients, brands is vegan

Does not contain animal-derived ingredients, brands is vegan Certifications: Leaping Bunny and PETA

Tarte Sugar Rush Goals Goals Goals Eyeshadow Palette

source Tarte Cosmetics

Tarte is at the forefront of cruelty-free cosmetics, known for its pigmented beauty products that are creative, high quality, and well-received. This whimsical eyeshadow palette features 36 shades, from natural and understated to colorful and exciting.

