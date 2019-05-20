12 outrageous things you didn’t know you could do on a cruise ship

caption A skydiving simulator on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship. source Dickson Lee/South China Morning Post via Getty Images

Cruise ships offer more than just swimming pools and musicals. Thrill-seeking passengers can also whiz around Go Kart tracks at 30 miles an hour, simulate skydiving, and descend 10-story slides.

Here are 12 surprising attractions that you didn’t know you could find on cruise ships.

Bumper cars

caption Bumper cars on a Royal Caribbean ship. source GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images

Royal Caribbean’s The Anthem of the Seas was the first cruise ship to offer bumper cars beginning in 2015.

Skydiving simulators

caption Skydiving simulators on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship. source James D. Morgan/Getty Images

Royal Caribbean’s Ovation of the Seas introduced the first skydiving simulator on a cruise ship in 2016. Reservations are required, but there’s no extra fee with the exception of voyages to China.

Walking the plank

caption Walking the plank on the Norwegian Escape. source Ophidian/YouTube

On Norwegian Cruise Line’s Breakaway and Breakaway Plus Class ships, passengers can “walk the plank” on a thin board extending eight feet out over the side of the ship – while harnessed, of course.

Escape rooms

caption Inside Royal Caribbean’s Observatorium. source Trev and Chels/YouTube

Several cruise lines have started offering escape rooms on their voyages.

Royal Caribbean’s Observatorium and Norwegian Cruise Line’s “Escape the Big Top” challenge passengers to solve a series of puzzles and “escape” from a locked room before the clock runs out.

Surfing

caption Surfing on a cruise ship. source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Many Royal Caribbean ships offer simulated surfing on board through the Flowrider, a surf simulator that creates waves with powerful streams of water.

Trapezes

caption Trapezes on a Royal Caribbean cruise. source Swing Adventures/YouTube

Royal Caribbean’s trapeze school inside the ship’s SeaPlex activity space is included in the cruise fare.

Go Karts racetracks

caption A Go Kart racetrack on a Norwegian Cruise Line ship. source Courtesy of Norwegian Cruise Line

Two Norwegian Cruise Line ships, Joy and Bliss, offer Go Kart racetracks for $15 a person. Passengers can drive Go Karts at speeds of up to 30 miles per hour.

The North Star observation deck

caption The North Star. source Dickson Lee/South China Morning Post via Getty Images

The North Star on Royal Caribbean’s Anthem of the Seas is the highest viewing deck on a cruise ship, according to the Guinness Book of World Records. The pod rises to 300 feet above sea level.

SkyRide

caption A SkyRide on a Carnival cruise. source INSIDER

A cross between a bicycle and a zip line, Carnival’s SkyRide takes passengers 150 feet above the ship’s top deck on an 800-foot-long track where they can pedal up to 18 miles per hour. It’s available on all Carnival Vista packages.

Planetariums

caption The planetarium on Queen Mary 2. source MIKE CLARKE/AFP/Getty Images

Only two cruise ships in the world have planetariums: Cunard Cruise Line’s Queen Mary 2 and Viking Ocean Cruise’s Orion.

Enormous slides

caption The Ultimate Abyss. source LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images

Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas offers the tallest slide on a cruise ship, a 10-story slide called Ultimate Abyss. Riders can experience an average G-force of 1.46.

Notably, Ultimate Abyss is not a water slide. But Royal Caribbean also hosts the longest water slide on a cruise ship, an 800-foot monstrosity called The Blaster.

Zip lines

caption A zip line on Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas. source JORGE GUERRERO/AFP/Getty Images

On Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas, a zip line 10 deck levels up is included in the price of the cruise, no reservations necessary.