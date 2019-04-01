An American cruise-ship passenger reportedly faces up to 10 years in prison in the Cayman Islands after a gun and ammunition were found in her luggage

caption A Celebrity Cruises ship. source Celebrity

While McNeill-Skorupan said she had a concealed-carry permit for the firearm in Wisconsin, she did not have a corresponding license for the Cayman Islands, the report said.

A travel advisory issued by the US State Department says that having guns and ammunition are common reasons for arrest in the Cayman Islands.

McNeill-Skorupan now faces a trial next month in the Cayman Islands, where she could spend seven to 10 years in prison if found guilty, according to the Journal Sentinel.

James Stenning, McNeill-Skorupan’s lawyer, said she did not direct her airline to send the bag to the Cayman Islands, the Cayman Compass reported. She had intended to leave the bag with a friend in Florida, the Journal Sentinel report said.

Stenning and Celebrity Cruises did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s requests for comment.

