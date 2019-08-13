A cruise ship appears to have caught fire in Russia

source Twitter

An out-of-service Russian ship appears to have caught fire.

Video of the flaming vessel went viral Tuesday, with local news reports saying no one was hurt.

"Святая Русь" в огне В затоне "Сибирский" под Нижним Новгородом загорелся трехпалубный пассажирский теплоход под названием "Святая Русь". Прежнее название корабля – "Родина". Символично. pic.twitter.com/gm2ibD7Dze — Циник (@Zol_ter) August 13, 2019

Tellerreport reported Tuesday that the Volga transport prosecutor’s office had responded to the incident on the three-deck “Holy Russia” ship, which was undergoing repairs near the town of Bon on the Volga River when it caught fire.

No one was on board at the time, the news website said.

RT, the Russian state-owned news channel, published video of firefighters battling the blaze. The agency said the ship has not been operational since 2018.