A second cruise ship has been quarantined over coronavirus scare

caption The World Dream cruise ship sits moored at Kai Tak Cruise Terminal on February 5, 2020. source Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

A cruise ship is being held in quarantine in Hong Kong’s Kai Tak cruise terminal amid concerns about an outbreak after three passengers tested positive for coronavirus.

The World Dream’s operator, Genting Cruise Lines, said mainland officials notified the company of three passengers who contracted the Wuhan virus, all of whom were onboard between January 19 and January 24.

The World Dream is the second cruise ship in East Asia to initiate a quarantine amid the spreading Wuhan virus. There’s another in Tokyo.

None of 1,800 passengers and 1,800 crew members aboard the World Dream are allowed to leave the ship without permission. Individuals are having their vitals checked and filling out health forms, the news outlet Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK) reported.

The World Dream is the second cruise ship in East Asia to initiate a quarantine amid the spreading Wuhan virus. The Diamond Princess, outside Tokyo, is currently on a two-week quarantine after 10 of its passengers tested positive for the virus on Wednesday. The initial case of coronavirus on the ship was an 80-year-old man from Hong Kong, and the cases overall include one American, three people each from Japan and Hong Kong, one Filipino crew member, and two Australians. The vessel was barred from voyage on Monday.

It’s not clear how long the World Dream will be quarantined

According to a woman on World Dream, crew members were the first to be screened for the virus. She told RTHK that everyone aboard is wearing a face mask.

More than 24 staff members have reported potential coronavirus symptoms such as coughing, according to Leung Yiu-Hong, the chief port officer of Hong Kong’s health department.

The most recent voyage, which began in late January, held a total of 4,600 people. Roughly 200 of them were from Hong Kong, but departed the vessel before the quarantine order, according to authorities, who are now trying to locate them. Leung said Genting Cruise Lines had received requests for information on the 200 individuals.

It is currently unclear whether the World Dream will ratchet up additional safety precautions and how long it will stay in quarantine, Leung told RTHK.

“We’d like to see the result of our quarantine measures and the epidemiological investigation to see whether we need more stringent measures,” Leung said. “So for the time being, we cannot conclude the likely tie for finishing the quarantine measures.