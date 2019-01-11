Disappointing photos show what cruise ships look like in real life

caption Cruises aren’t always as perfect as they might seem. source Shutterstock

Promotional photos of cruise ships don’t show the crowds.

The accommodations might be smaller and more cramped than you thought you were getting.

The ports aren’t always glamorous, either.

Cruises can be a blissful escape for travelers of all ages. From glamorous cruises of a bygone era to ship itineraries that include volunteer opportunities, aspiring seafarers have no shortage of options.

Cruises can also be the worst for a whole host of reasons.

Here are disappointing photos that show how cruise ship expectations don’t always match the reality.

Boarding a cruise ship is where the fun begins.

caption Boarding a cruise ship. source Katarina Hostovecka/Shutterstock

But sometimes it feels more like waiting in line at an airport than waiting for a tropical escape.

caption A line forms as passengers wait to clear through a metal detector before boarding a cruise ship at Port Everglades in Florida. source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The last thing you want to deal with on a cruise is lots of annoying passengers.

You might be able to board beneath blue skies.

caption A docked cruise ship. source xbrchx/Shutterstock

It would be a great way to start your vacation.

But you might get stuck beneath fluorescent lights.

caption Passengers prepare to board a cruise ship at International Cruise Terminal Station in Shanghai, China. source Aly Song/Reuters

Not as fun.

The pool deck of a cruise ship can be the perfect place to relax and work on your tan.

caption A bright, sunny pool deck. source Solarisys/Shutterstock

But you might have trouble finding an open chair.

caption A crowded pool deck. source Andrew F. Kazmierski/Shutterstock

These “floating cities” can be packed.

What could be better than soaking in a hot tub with an ocean view?

caption Enjoying a hot tub. source Katie May Boyle/Shutterstock

Unless other people have the same idea.

Hot tubs aren’t meant to hold crowds.

Sometimes, dolphins play in the wake of cruise ships, making for some spectacular sightseeing.

caption Dolphins following a cruise ship. source Gary Cameron/File Photo/Reuters

But mostly you’ll be seeing a whole lot of this.

caption Endless horizon. source VGB.Studios/flickr

Your cruise ship accommodations might be spacious, with a sitting area washed in natural light from floor-to-ceiling windows.

caption A room on a luxury ship. source PhotoStock10/Shutterstock

Or they could be dim and cramped.

caption Cruise ship quarters. source Christian Córdova/Flickr

Some cruise ships have bathrooms that are on par with those of a luxury hotel.

caption A luxurious cruise ship bathroom. source Gorm Kallestad/Scanpix/Reuters

And then there are bathrooms that feel more like they belong on a dorm or locker room.

caption A cramped cruise ship bathroom. source Shearings Holidays/flickr

One might think that working on a cruise ship is a glamorous job.

Some cruise ships offer world-class luxury.

But the cabins that crew members live in are usually small shared rooms below deck.

caption A crew cabin. source Bobby Yip/Reuters

When it’s time to disembark, the ship might pull up next to a bright, tropical island.

caption A cruise ship in some exotic locale. source Mia2you/Shutterstock

Not every port is super scenic, though.

caption A cruise ship docking. source Peter Nicholls/Reuters

Docking at the beach is pretty epic.

Until you have to share it.

caption Belly flops and beaches aren’t the best mix. source Gary Hershorn/Reuters

Your cruise ship dining experience might rival that of a fancy restaurant under the stars.

caption A cruise ship at dinnertime. source multiz12/Shutterstock

But usually it will feel more like a cafeteria.

There’s no shortage of alcohol on cruise ships, from glasses of wine to fruity cocktails.

But some passengers might take the drinking a little too far, turning your experience into a frat party.

caption The remains of dinner and drinks. source Carlos Barria/Reuters

With virtually unlimited supplies of alcohol, things can get messy.

Some cruises bring on famous headliners like Rascal Flatts.

But most of what you’ll hear is karaoke of questionable quality.

caption Going for it. source slgckgc/Flickr

Your ship could come equipped with a swanky casino.

caption A cruise ship casino. source Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Slot machines, card tables – if you’re feeling lucky, you can give it a shot.

If not, there’s always shuffleboard.

caption Shuffleboard. source Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images

You might not feel seasick at all.

caption Having a great time on deck. source michaeljung/Shutterstock

But seasickness — and even worse, contagious viruses — have been known to wreck havoc and ruin trips.

caption Getting sick at sea is no fun. source Monika Graff/Getty Images

You might be tempted to recreate the iconic “I’m flying” moment from the movie “Titanic.”

caption Who can forget this? source Courtesy of Paramount Pictures and 20th Century Fox

It probably won’t live up to the hype.

Some things are best left to the silver screen.