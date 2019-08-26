A person reportedly died and 320 passengers and crew had to be evacuated after a cruise ship in Russia caught on fire

caption The cruise ship pictured above is not the Pyotr Tchaikovsky or the Sergey Diaghilev. source Vladimir SmirnovTASS via Getty Images

A person was killed on August 22 after a fire broke out on the Russian river cruise ship Pyotr Tchaikovsky, the Russian publication Fontanka reported.

The ship was reportedly docked in St. Petersburg early on Thursday morning when the fire started in the cabin of one of the ship’s mechanics (a separate report from Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty said the fire began in the ship’s engine room).

320 people were reportedly evacuated from the ship.

The rescue was challenging for firefighters, who had to cross through another ship, the Sergey Diaghilev, that was docked next to the Pyotr Tchaikovsky, according to Fontanka’s report.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A person was killed on August 22 after a fire broke out on the Russian river cruise ship Pyotr Tchaikovsky, the Russian publication Fontanka reported.

The ship was reportedly docked in St. Petersburg early on Thursday morning when the fire began in the cabin of one of the ship’s mechanics – the origin of the fire remains unclear, a separate report from Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty said the fire began in the ship’s engine room. 320 people were evacuated from the ship, though the rescue was challenging for firefighters, who had to cross through another ship, the Sergey Diaghilev, that was docked next to the Pyotr Tchaikovsky, according to Fontanka’s report.

Read more: 2 men saved a Carnival Cruise Line passenger from drowning after her wheelchair rolled into the water

Two passengers on the Sergey Diaghilev told the New Zealand Herald that they were woken up at 5:15 am local time by an announcement on their ship’s intercom. They left the ship and waited on the shore for an hour as around a dozen fire trucks and six ambulances arrived at the scene and a man was carried by them on a stretcher.

“It’s been a harrowing experience,” one of the passengers told the New Zealand Herald.

The Pyotr Tchaikovsky is operated by the Russian company Doninturflot, Fontanka reported.

Have you worked on a cruise ship? Do you have a story to share? Email this reporter at mmatousek@businessinsider.com.