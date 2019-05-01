Cruise ship workers describe the tiny cabins they live in, where space can be so tight you don’t have much room to move around in

caption A photo of an employee cabin taken by a current Princess Cruises employee. source Anonymous Princess Cruises employee

One of the perks of living on a cruise ship is not having to find housing or pay rent, but for some, it comes with a price: small, spare living quarters.

That’s particularly true for lower-paid workers like waiters, bar servers, and those in customer-service roles, who are known as crew or staff members.

Some of the 39 current and former cruise ship employees who spoke with Business Insider said they didn’t have much room to move in their cabins.

Managers and those responsible for steering the ship, known as officers, get their own rooms, but they aren’t necessarily luxurious.

caption A passenger cabin on Princess Cruises’ Caribbean Princess ship. source Princess Cruises

“I was sharing a cabin with another hostess, so obviously we’d have to get ready at the same time, and it was not possible,” a former hostess for Costa Cruises said. “We’d have to take turns.”

Costa Cruises did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“I couldn’t open up my arms without hitting something,” a former art-auction contractor who worked on a ship operated by Norwegian Cruise Line said. “It was so narrow.”

Norwegian Cruise Line did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Crew and staff members often have one roommate, though they sometimes have three. Their rooms are furnished simply, giving occupants some combination of a bed, desk, closet, a few shelves, and a small bathroom. Workers may also share a bathroom with the room next to theirs or use a communal bathroom with the rest of their floor-mates.

caption The bathroom in an employee cabin on Norwegian Cruise Line’s Getaway ship in 2017. source Anonymous contractor who has worked for Norwegian Cruise Line

Managers and those responsible for steering the ship, known as officers, get their own rooms, though they aren’t necessarily luxurious. In addition to extra space, they may have a few additional accessories, like a television or a refrigerator.

“Compared to some of the crew cabins, you had a nice cabin,” said a former inventory manager for Royal Caribbean Cruises.

But when you’re used to having a roommate, moving to a solo cabin can seem like a major upgrade.

“The solo cabin was actually humongous,” said Chad Stone, a former production manager for Seabourn Cruise Line who moved from a shared room to an individual one after receiving a promotion. “I couldn’t believe how big it was.”

Have you worked on a cruise ship? Do you have a story to share? Email this reporter at mmatousek@businessinsider.com.