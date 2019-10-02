8 times cruise ship workers heroically saved lives

A Royal Caribbean ship rescued two sailors who had been adrift for 20 days.

Crew members on cruise ships do more than just emcee karaoke and serve drinks. They’re also responsible for keeping passengers safe.

When disaster struck, these crew members stepped up to help rescue passengers and other sailors in need of assistance.

Here are eight times cruise ships and their heroic crew members saved lives at sea.

A Norwegian Cruise Line crew member who fell overboard was rescued by a Carnival cruise ship after treading water for 22 hours.

caption The Carnival Glory cruise ship picked up a man who had fallen overboard. source RHONA WISE/AFP/Getty Images

When a crew member fell off the Norwegian Getaway cruise ship in 2018, the US Coast Guard called off their search after looking for hours, ABC 7 Eyewitness News reported.

Then, passengers on the Carnival Glory spotted him in the water. A rescue boat pulled him to safety and brought him onboard the ship. The man had spent 22 hours treading water.

The rescue was “nothing short of miraculous,” Carnival Cruise Line president Christine Duffy told Eyewitness News.

A Royal Caribbean ship rescued two sailors who had been adrift for 20 days.

caption Royal Caribbean’s The Empress of the Seas cruise ship rescued sailors. source ADALBERTO ROQUE/AFP/Getty Images

The Miami Herald reported that the Royal Caribbean ship Empress of the Seas rescued two sailors who were lost at sea for 20 days in December 2018. The sailors were found between Grand Cayman and Jamaica along a route the ship had been diverted to due to bad weather.

“Sometimes a little luck is all you need for a miracle,” Royal Caribbean’s chief meteorologist James Van Fleet told the Herald.

An MSC Cruises crew member dove into the ocean to save a woman who fell overboard.

caption The MSC Seaview cruiser. source LAURENT EMMANUEL/AFP/Getty Images

According to Independent.ie, a woman reportedly fell off of the MSC Seaview cruise ship while it was docked in Genoa, Italy. A member of the ship’s crew jumped in after her and brought her to safety within minutes.

“MSC Cruises wishes to commend the crew member and shipboard teams that were involved in the salvage action and who acted in the quickest and most effective way, securing the safety of the concerned passenger,” MSC Cruises said in a statement to Independent.ie.

A Carnival cruise ship turned around to answer a distress call from a man whose boat was sinking in Cozumel, Mexico.

caption The Carnival Paradise cruise ship carries more than 2,400 passengers. source Alexander Creutzmann/Mambo photo/Getty Images

The Carnival Paradise cruise ship was on its way back to Tampa from Cozumel when it received a distress call about a small boat with a man overboard. The 2,400-passenger ship turned around and came to the rescue.

“Carnival Paradise reversed course and lowered a rescue boat, brought the mariner onboard and provided food, water and medical treatment,” a Carnival spokesperson told USA Today. “Carnival Paradise personnel coordinated with Mexican authorities to transfer the mariner, a Mexican national, to a ferry boat and take him ashore. He was in good condition.”

Crew members on a Princess Cruises ship worked with the US Coast Guard to rescue two people whose plane crashed in the Caribbean Sea.

caption The Regal Princess cruise ship. source Bernd Wüstneck/picture alliance via Getty Images

When a small plane crashed off the coast of the Turks and Caicos islands, crew members on Princess Cruises’ Regal Princess worked with the US Coast Guard to rescue two people who had been inside. 7News Miami reported that the cruise ship deployed lifeboats and pulled them from the water as the ship’s passengers cheered.

“Princess Cruises can confirm that upon request from the US Coast Guard, Regal Princess assisted in the rescue of two US citizens, whose private aircraft went down southeast of Grand Turk in the Caribbean Sea,” Princess Cruises said in a statement to 7News Miami.

A Princess Cruises ship rescued fishermen from a lifeboat after their boat sank off the coast of England.

caption The ‘Pacific Princess’ cruise liner of Princess Cruises. source NIELS WENSTEDT/AFP/Getty Images

The Guardian reported that the Pacific Princess ship of Princess Cruises reversed course in order to rescue three fishermen whose boat sank about 25 miles off the coast of Great Yarmouth, England. The sailors had been clinging to a life raft for four hours before they were picked up by the Pacific Princess.

A woman who fell overboard from a Norwegian Cruise ship was saved by the crew.

caption A couple watching the Norwegian Epic Cruise Lines departing from the Port of Miami. source Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

A 52-year-old woman fell off Norwegian Cruise Line’s Epic ship and was safely recovered by the ship’s crew, according to WFTV. Passengers heard the woman calling for help from the balcony as the ship sailed near the Bahamas.

“As soon as the report was made, the ship maneuvered to allow the crew to begin a search,” a Norwegian Cruise Line spokesperson told the outlet. “After recovery, the guest was taken to the onboard medical facility for evaluation. It has been reported that she is in stable condition.”

A Disney cruise ship rescued a man who jumped off a Carnival ship, reportedly after an argument.

caption The Carnival Sensation cruise ship. source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A man who went overboard from the Carnival Sensation cruise ship was rescued with the help of the Disney Wonder ship, ABC News reported.

A passenger reported hearing an argument where the man threatened to jump off the balcony and a woman responded “Go ahead” before the man’s cries for help were heard from the water.

The man treaded water for an hour and a half in the dark before he was rescued by the Disney Wonder.