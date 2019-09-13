7 places being ruined by cruise ships

caption Around 600 cruise ships dock in Venice, Italy, every year. source Reuters

Cruise ships bring thousands of tourists to popular destinations like Santorini and Venice every day, overwhelming the infrastructure.

A cruise ship spilled waste in the Great Barrier Reef, further damaging the fragile coral.

Some municipalities are imposing limits on the number of cruise ships allowed to dock per day to curb overtourism.

Carnival was issued a $20 million fine after some of its ships were caught dumping trash into the ocean. The fuel oil used by cruise ships contains about 2,000 times more sulphur oxide than ordinary diesel, according to The Guardian, causing pollution at ports. And the thousands of tourists that cruise ships bring to popular destinations are overwhelming many cities’ infrastructure and disrupting fragile ecosystems.

Here are seven places that have been negatively impacted by cruise ships, and how they’re working to recover.

Mallorca, Spain

caption The port of Palma de Mallorca. source By Amic Hoteles Hotel Horizonte from Islas Baleares, España/Wikimedia Commons/Creative Commons

Mallorca, one of Spain’s Balearic Islands, is such a popular cruise ship destination that locals have had enough. A petition calling for a limit of one cruise ship per day was signed by over 11,000 residents of Mallorca, citing pollution, overcrowding, and waste buildup as concerns.

Transport and Environment named Mallorca the second-most polluted port in Europe in 2017, with cruise ships emitting 28 tons of sulfur oxide.

Barcelona, Spain

In 2016, Barcelona locals greeted the world’s largest cruise ship with a protest, holding signs that read “Enough of massive tourism. Benefits for just a few, costs for everyone” and “Let’s defend our neighborhoods, our air and our health.”

A report by Transport and Environment found that Barcelona has the most-polluted port in Europe due to cruise ships, with over 32 tons of sulfur oxide deposited in its waters in 2017.

Barcelona mayor Ada Colau is working to limit the number of cruise ships that visit the city order to reduce water and air pollution as well as curb the abundance of tourists, saying “We don’t have infinite capacity.”

The Great Barrier Reef, Australia

caption Bleached coral in the Great Barrier Reef. source Shutterstock/Edward Haylan

In 2018, a Carnival cruise ship accidentally spilled thousands of gallons of food waste into the already-fragile Great Barrier Reef off the coast of Australia, CNN reported.

There were conflicting reports about exactly how much waste was spilled – Carnival said it was 1,849 gallons, but an Australian Maritime Safety Authority report said it was 7,133 gallons. Either way, the accident had disastrous consequences for the World Heritage Site where over half of the coral has already died due to pollution and warming oceans.

Santorini, Greece

caption A cruise ship off the coast of Santorini. source Norbert Nagel/Wikimedia Commons/Creative Commons

Santorini is imposing limits on cruise ships due to the strain overtourism puts on the small island’s resources. The 29-square-mile island draws around 10,000 tourists every day, and the municipality is working to cap that number at 8,000, according to The Washington Post.

“A lot of people here depend on cruisers, but something has to give,” Santorini mayor Nikos Zorzos told The Washington Post. “The electricity grid and water supply are at their limit. Garbage has doubled in five years. If we don’t control the crowds, it will backfire and ruin us.”

Venice, Italy

caption A cruise ship docks outside Venice, Italy. source Stefano Rellandini/Reuters

Around 600 cruise ships dock in Venice every year, according to Forbes. UNESCO wrote that the “exceptionally high tourism pressure” on Venice is “endanger[ing] the identity and the cultural and social integrity of the property.”

Venice decided to ban cruise ships weighing more than 96,000 tons from entering the Giudecca Canal altogether.

Dubrovnik, Croatia

Dubrovnik’s ancient walled city is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and the thousands of tourists who visit each year made its narrow streets difficult to navigate. As many as 10 cruise ships dropping off over 10,000 passengers per day were simply too much for the streets to take, causing overcrowding and frequent traffic jams.

Mato Frankovic, the mayor of Dubrovnik, announced that a maximum of two cruise ships with a total of 5,000 passengers will be allowed to dock in Dubrovnik per day, starting this year.

Galápagos Islands

caption A turtle swims next to a tourist in San Cristobal Island at Galápagos Marine Reserve, Ecuador. source Nacho Doce/Reuters

In 2007, the UN added the Galápagos Islands to its UNESCO list of List of World Heritage in Danger. Among its concerns was an increase in inter-island traffic leading to the introduction of invasive species into the islands’ fragile ecosystem.

Today, every cruise ship that enters the Galapagos Islands must be approved by the Galapagos National Park, the Maritime Authorities, and the Ecuadorian Ministry of Tourism to ensure that it’s not further endangering wildlife and the environment.