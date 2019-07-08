7 of the most luxurious cruise cabins in the world

- source
- Cruise Critic
- These luxury cruise cabins are among some of the fanciest in the world.
- Fitted with furnishings by high-profile designers, private spas, sweeping decks offering stunning ocean views, and on-demand butler services, these suites are truly fit for a king.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
What’s better than living like royalty, with a private butler and the finest home amenities on Earth?
Having it all on board the finest cruise ships in the world, of course!
Read more: A new luxury cruise will take guests around the world to 6 continents in 117 days – here’s a look inside the ship, where suites cost up to $165,999 per person
If you’re looking to roam the seven seas in style, look no further than these elegant cruise ships. Two-story duplexes, sweeping decks, and expansive floor plans make these rooms perfect for a celebrity or wealthy cruise-goer.
Here are seven of the most expensive luxury cruise cabins in the world.
First up: The Duplex Suite on the MSC Meraviglia. The two-level, four-person suite features a master bedroom on one level and a double sofa bed on the other.
- source
- MSC Cruises
Guests can sun-bathe or enjoy a whirlpool bath on the private balcony. And inside, guests can take advantage of two walk-in wardrobes and bathrooms with both a bathtub and shower.
- source
- MSC Cruises
Next, you need to check out The Haven Deluxe Owner’s Suite. You can find this 1,500-square-foot suite aboard Norwegian Joy, a Norwegian Cruise Line ship.
- source
- Norwegian Cruise Line
The suite features two bedrooms, two balconies, two marble bathrooms, a living and dining area, and a wet bar. There are plenty of places to sleep in the suite — between a king bed, a double sofa bed and a double Murphy bed, it can accommodate up to six guests.
- source
- Norwegian Cruise Line
Some of the amenities include a bottle of champagne on embarkation day, plush robes and towels, and Bulgari toiletries.
- source
- Norwegian Cruise Line
Let’s move along to this duplex dream. The Royal Caribbean ship Symphony of the Seas is home to this Royal Loft Suite. The 1,744-square-foot, two-deck suite features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and sleeps up to six guests. It also includes a private, 843-square-foot balcony.
- source
- Royal Caribbean International
The Royal Loft Suite seats eight in its impressive dining room. The living room features a grand piano and ceiling-to-floor windows with sprawling ocean views.
- source
- Gene Sloan/USA Today
You’re going to want to check out this next luxury cruise cabin. Oceania Cruises’ Owner’s Suite is perfect for anyone in search of an uber-luxurious cruising experience. The suite has an area of more than 2,000 square feet and spans the entire beam of the ship, making this the perfect luxury room for large groups.
- source
- Cruise Critic
The suite includes a large living room, king-size bedroom, two walk-in closets, indoor and outdoor whirlpool spas, and a dramatic entry foyer complete with a music room. All furnishings inside the Owner’s Suite were designed by Ralph Lauren, making the suite feel more like a New York City penthouse than a cruise cabin.
- source
- Cruise Critic
To truly make you feel like royalty, all suites onboard Oceania Cruises come with a private butler service that includes in-suite dining, shoe shining, laundry services, and personalized touches like evening canapés.
- source
- Cruise Critic
Next up, a suite offered by Regent Seven Seas Cruises. You can find the Regent Suite aboard the Seven Seas Explorer, though you’ll pay a pretty penny to stay in this luxury cabin. The cabin itself includes two large bedrooms, two private balconies, a heated mini pool spa, a spacious living area, and a private solarium. This suite accommodates up to six guests.
- source
- Cruise Critic
A custom Steinway grand Maroque piano by Dakota Jackson can be found in the expansive living area of the suite. Lush furnishings and plenty of natural sunlight make this luxury cabin perfect for entertaining or relaxing with friends and family.
- source
- Cruise Critic
The Regent Suite also features an in-suite spa with a sauna, steam room, and jetted tub — perfect for relaxing after a long day exploring the ship’s destinations. By booking this luxury suite, you also have access to unlimited laundry and dry cleaning, a personal butler, and a bottle of Veuve Clicquot champagne upon your arrival.
- source
- Cruise Critic
If you really want to set sail in style, the Balmoral Suite aboard Cunard Line’s Queen Mary 2 may fit the bill. This classic suite features comfortable and stylish furnishings throughout its duplex layout. The Queen Mary 2 is the largest ocean liner in the world and was named by Queen Elizabeth II in 2004.
- source
- Cunard Line
The Queen Mary 2’s duplex suites range from 1,471 to 2,249 square feet, allowing for an extremely comfortable stay on this historic ship.
- source
- Cunard Line
As the largest suite available on a Celebrity Cruises ship, the Celebrity Edge’s Iconic Suite stands out as the height of luxury at sea. The suite spans a whopping 1,892 square feet and includes two lavish bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a butler’s pantry, and premium dining and beverage packages.
- source
- Celebrity Edge
Floor-to-ceiling windows offer stunning views of the water, while a full dining room and spacious living area make this luxury cabin perfect for large groups and entertaining. If you’re not already convinced that this cabin is the height of at-sea luxury, a private butler service will attend to your every need onboard this high-end cruise line.
- source
- Celebrity Edge
A sweeping deck offers panoramic views of the ocean. Guests can also lounge on the outdoor sun bed, enjoy the outdoor spa bath, and take in the stunning scenery from the provided deck chairs.
- source
- Celebrity Edge