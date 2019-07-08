7 of the most luxurious cruise cabins in the world

caption These luxury cruise cabins offer amenities such as private decks, saunas, and even butlers to attend to your every need. source Cruise Critic

These luxury cruise cabins are among some of the fanciest in the world.

Fitted with furnishings by high-profile designers, private spas, sweeping decks offering stunning ocean views, and on-demand butler services, these suites are truly fit for a king.

What’s better than living like royalty, with a private butler and the finest home amenities on Earth?

Having it all on board the finest cruise ships in the world, of course!

If you’re looking to roam the seven seas in style, look no further than these elegant cruise ships. Two-story duplexes, sweeping decks, and expansive floor plans make these rooms perfect for a celebrity or wealthy cruise-goer.

Here are seven of the most expensive luxury cruise cabins in the world.

First up: The Duplex Suite on the MSC Meraviglia. The two-level, four-person suite features a master bedroom on one level and a double sofa bed on the other.

caption The Duplex Suite on the MSC Meraviglia is luxury at its finest. source MSC Cruises

Guests can sun-bathe or enjoy a whirlpool bath on the private balcony. And inside, guests can take advantage of two walk-in wardrobes and bathrooms with both a bathtub and shower.

caption Take in the skylight while relaxing in the whirlpool tub. source MSC Cruises

Next, you need to check out The Haven Deluxe Owner’s Suite. You can find this 1,500-square-foot suite aboard Norwegian Joy, a Norwegian Cruise Line ship.

caption The living area features a modern design. source Norwegian Cruise Line

The suite features two bedrooms, two balconies, two marble bathrooms, a living and dining area, and a wet bar. There are plenty of places to sleep in the suite — between a king bed, a double sofa bed and a double Murphy bed, it can accommodate up to six guests.

caption One of The Haven Deluxe Owner suite’s two bedrooms. source Norwegian Cruise Line

Some of the amenities include a bottle of champagne on embarkation day, plush robes and towels, and Bulgari toiletries.

caption The bathroom of The Haven Deluxe Owner suite. source Norwegian Cruise Line

Let’s move along to this duplex dream. The Royal Caribbean ship Symphony of the Seas is home to this Royal Loft Suite. The 1,744-square-foot, two-deck suite features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and sleeps up to six guests. It also includes a private, 843-square-foot balcony.

caption The Royal Loft Suite is two stories tall. source Royal Caribbean International

The Royal Loft Suite seats eight in its impressive dining room. The living room features a grand piano and ceiling-to-floor windows with sprawling ocean views.

caption The dining room seats eight guests comfortably. source Gene Sloan/USA Today

You’re going to want to check out this next luxury cruise cabin. Oceania Cruises’ Owner’s Suite is perfect for anyone in search of an uber-luxurious cruising experience. The suite has an area of more than 2,000 square feet and spans the entire beam of the ship, making this the perfect luxury room for large groups.

caption The living space inside Oceania Cruises’ Owner’s Suite. source Cruise Critic

The suite includes a large living room, king-size bedroom, two walk-in closets, indoor and outdoor whirlpool spas, and a dramatic entry foyer complete with a music room. All furnishings inside the Owner’s Suite were designed by Ralph Lauren, making the suite feel more like a New York City penthouse than a cruise cabin.

caption The exquisite bedroom inside Oceania Owner’s Suite. source Cruise Critic

To truly make you feel like royalty, all suites onboard Oceania Cruises come with a private butler service that includes in-suite dining, shoe shining, laundry services, and personalized touches like evening canapés.

caption The entryway to the Oceania Owner’s Suite. source Cruise Critic

Next up, a suite offered by Regent Seven Seas Cruises. You can find the Regent Suite aboard the Seven Seas Explorer, though you’ll pay a pretty penny to stay in this luxury cabin. The cabin itself includes two large bedrooms, two private balconies, a heated mini pool spa, a spacious living area, and a private solarium. This suite accommodates up to six guests.

caption The Oceania Cruises Regent Suite bedroom. source Cruise Critic

A custom Steinway grand Maroque piano by Dakota Jackson can be found in the expansive living area of the suite. Lush furnishings and plenty of natural sunlight make this luxury cabin perfect for entertaining or relaxing with friends and family.

caption Enjoy a drink at the private bar inside the Oceania Cruises Regent Suite. source Cruise Critic

The Regent Suite also features an in-suite spa with a sauna, steam room, and jetted tub — perfect for relaxing after a long day exploring the ship’s destinations. By booking this luxury suite, you also have access to unlimited laundry and dry cleaning, a personal butler, and a bottle of Veuve Clicquot champagne upon your arrival.

caption The Oceania Cruises Regent Suite’s bathroom is fit for a king — amenities include a private sauna and steam room. source Cruise Critic

If you really want to set sail in style, the Balmoral Suite aboard Cunard Line’s Queen Mary 2 may fit the bill. This classic suite features comfortable and stylish furnishings throughout its duplex layout. The Queen Mary 2 is the largest ocean liner in the world and was named by Queen Elizabeth II in 2004.

caption The Balmoral Suite of the Queen Mary 2 features exquisite furnishings, two floors, and a sweeping grand staircase. source Cunard Line

The Queen Mary 2’s duplex suites range from 1,471 to 2,249 square feet, allowing for an extremely comfortable stay on this historic ship.

caption The luxurious bedroom inside the Balmoral Suite. source Cunard Line

As the largest suite available on a Celebrity Cruises ship, the Celebrity Edge’s Iconic Suite stands out as the height of luxury at sea. The suite spans a whopping 1,892 square feet and includes two lavish bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a butler’s pantry, and premium dining and beverage packages.

caption The Iconic Suite bedroom onboard Celebrity Edge. source Celebrity Edge

Floor-to-ceiling windows offer stunning views of the water, while a full dining room and spacious living area make this luxury cabin perfect for large groups and entertaining. If you’re not already convinced that this cabin is the height of at-sea luxury, a private butler service will attend to your every need onboard this high-end cruise line.

caption The living area and dining room both look out onto the water through gorgeous floor-to-ceiling windows. source Celebrity Edge

A sweeping deck offers panoramic views of the ocean. Guests can also lounge on the outdoor sun bed, enjoy the outdoor spa bath, and take in the stunning scenery from the provided deck chairs.