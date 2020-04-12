All the cruise ships that have had confirmed cases of COVID-19 onboard

caption Cruise ships on the high seas have seen major COVID-19 outbreaks. source Carl Court/Getty Images; Ruobing Su/Business Insider

Thousands of cruise ship passengers and crew members have fallen ill with COVID-19 since the global coronavirus pandemic began.

Major cruise industry players like Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian have all seen cases within their fleets.

Are you a cruise line employee, cruise ship crew member, or passenger? Email acain@businessinsider.com or mmatousek@businessinsider.com.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The worldwide coronavirus pandemic hit the cruise ship industry like a rogue wave.

Cruise ships like the Diamond Princess, the Grand Princess, the Ruby Princess, the Oasis of the Seas, and the Zaandam became the focus of international headlines after crew members and passengers fell ill with COVID-19.

Those widely-publicized outbreaks have helped to upend the entire seafaring business, with shares plummeting for industry giants like Carnival. And government officials in the United States have taken action by extending a no-sail order for cruises for at least another three months.

It is likely that the number of COVID-19 cases linked to cruise ship crew members and passengers will only go up in the weeks to come, as thousands of crew members are still stranded on stricken ships.

Here’s a look at the cruise ships at the center of the coronavirus crisis on the high seas: