The 10 large cruise ships with the nicest cabins

caption A cabin on Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas. source Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean Cruises has better cabins than any other company that operates large cruise ships, according to the cruise website CruiseCritic.

The website ranks cruise ships in a number of categories based on reviews from its users. (A CruiseCritic representative said thousands of reviews were used in the website’s 2019 “cruiser’s choice” awards, but declined to give a specific number.)

Read more: The 10 best large cruise ships for people who love food

For the “best cabins” category, Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises, which are both owned by Royal Caribbean Cruises, accounted for seven of the ships in the top 10, with Royal Caribbean placing four ships on the list, and Celebrity taking three spots.

These are the 10 large cruise ships with the best cabins, according to CruiseCritic.

10. Carnival Breeze

caption Carnival’s Carnival Breeze. source Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines via Getty Images

Cruise line: Carnival Cruise Line

CruiseCritic user review: “Beautiful cabin with a longer than usual balcony. We were able to see flying fish and dolphins clearly in the water below our balcony.” – Seven sails

9. Celebrity Eclipse

caption A cabin on Celebrity’s Celebrity Eclipse. source Celebrity Cruises

Cruise line: Celebrity Cruises

CruiseCritic user review: “The cabin with its balcony offered excellent views at all times and were kept clean by the attendant.” – monkbrettonred

8. Allure of the Seas

caption Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas. source Royal Caribbean International

Cruise line: Royal Caribbean International

CruiseCritic user review: “Cabin was exquisite with more than enough storage, bath room facilities were very good. Bar fridge in the cabin was an extra bonus.” – Rick1947

7. Symphony of the Seas

caption A cabin on Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas. source Royal Caribbean International

Cruise line: Royal Caribbean International

CruiseCritic user review: “The ship itself is gorgeous and the cabins have a fresh feel to their design and layout. USB ports, better storage options and virtual windows for inside cabins all made spending time in your cabin more enjoyable.” – tucsonjim

6. Disney Dream

caption A cabin on Disney Cruise Line’s Disney Dream. source Disney Cruise Line

Cruise line: Disney Cruise Line

CruiseCritic user review: “Cabin was very nice and well maintained. Our grandson delighted in the clever towel characters that were left every day!” – joeperrett

5. Nieuw Amsterdam

caption A cabin on Holland America’s Nieuw Amsterdam. source Holland America Line

Cruise line: Holland America Line

CruiseCritic user review: “The cabin was clean and kept spotless. It was at the very front of the ship, so had a great view. It was also very quiet even though directly above the main stage. I did not hear any noise from the stage.” – lilahbeethoven

4. Anthem of the Seas

caption A cabin on Royal Caribbean’s Anthem of the Seas. source Royal Caribbean International

Cruise line: Royal Caribbean International

CruiseCritic user review: “Loved our balcony cabin. Exceptional storage, actually had empty spaces and I packed A LOT! The balcony had nice chairs that had foot rests too. Great view too.” – Luv2Fly7

3. Celebrity Equinox

caption A cabin on Celebrity’s Celebrity Equinox. source Celebrity Cruises

Cruise line: Celebrity Cruises

CruiseCritic user review: “Loved our balcony cabin and falling asleep and waking to the ocean sounds.” – scfaust

2. Celebrity Reflection

caption A cabin on Celebrity’s Celebrity Reflection. source Celebrity Cruises

Cruise line: Celebrity Cruises

CruiseCritic user review: “The veranda was a godsend, as early mornings gave us a pristine view of the sunrise, and the pleasure of sitting and sipping with an ocean view. The bathroom is separate from the cabin, which was also a blessing. Our Room Attendant was super friendly, and kept the room in excellent shape.” – honest_D

1. Harmony of the Seas

caption A cabin on Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas. source Royal Caribbean International

Cruise line: Royal Caribbean International

CruiseCritic user review: “Our cabin was amazing. I would definitely recommend a suite to anyone out there. It is so nice to be pampered and spoiled.” – Nettyj

Have you worked on a cruise ship? Do you have a story to share? Email this reporter at mmatousek@businessinsider.com.