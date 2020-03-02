Cruise workers reveal how they feel about working on a ship after the coronavirus spread to more than 700 people on the Diamond Princess

caption Over 700 people on a recent cruise on Princess Cruises’ Diamond Princess ship contracted the coronavirus. source Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

Cruise lines and their passengers have been impacted by the coronavirus.

Four current cruise-ship employees told Business Insider how they’re feeling about the virus.

They work for Princess Cruises, Cunard Line, and TUI Cruises.

As the coronavirus spreads across the globe, the cruise industry has taken a hit. Cruise companies are predicting lower profits this year, ships have been stranded as governments block them from ports, and passengers on Princess Cruises‘ Diamond Princess ship faced a weeks-long quarantine that resulted in over 700 people contracting the virus.

In response to the upheaval, cruise companies have taken big steps to protect passengers and crew members from the coronavirus, in some cases going so far as to ban anyone who has been within six feet of a person who has traveled recently to some parts of Asia or Europe.

Four current cruise-ship workers told Business Insider how they’re feeling as the industry responds to the virus. Each asked for anonymity due to a fear of reprisal from their employer.

Here’s what they said.

It’s scary, but maybe not as much as it seems

caption Princess Cruises' Sun Princess ship.

The coronavirus is frightening, but media coverage may be creating the impression that the virus is a bigger threat than it actually is, said a chef for Princess Cruises, which is owned by Carnival Corp.

“They know what to do”

caption Cunard Line's Queen Mary 2 ship.

A bar waiter for Cunard Line, which is owned by Carnival Corp., said the cruise line is handling the coronavirus well, taking precautions like avoiding certain ports.

“It has impacted us as everyone else, however Cunard is dealing really well with that,” the employee said. “They know what to do.”

“I think we are safe”

caption TUI Cruises' Mein Schiff 4 ship.

“I’m a bit worried about it, but we are sailing on the Caribbean Sea, so I think we are safe,” said an entertainer for TUI Cruises.

The entertainer said his ship has adopted more aggressive sanitation procedures, though it seems like most crew members are not concerned about the coronavirus.

A quarantine would be “horrible”

caption Tui Cruises' Mein Schiff 1 ship.

An actress working for TUI Cruises said she has been comforted by her ship’s upgraded sanitation procedures. But she said she hopes the virus does not spread to her ship and force everyone to remain in their rooms.

A quarantine would be “horrible,” she said.