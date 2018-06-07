CRYPTO INSIDER: Coinbase could add new coins soon

- source
$1.6 billion Coinbase says that its newest acquisition puts it “on track” to trade securities – and it could mean new coins are coming soon.
- Mike Novogratz says a CNBC segment on buying a bitcoin rival shows why regulators are clamping down on crypto
- A man died while climbing Mount Everest in a cryptocurrency publicity stunt gone horribly wrong
- This woman made a business out of hooking up cryptocurrency holders with yachts and $4 million cars – now she’s launching a currency named after herself
