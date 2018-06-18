CRYPTO INSIDER: Square officially has a ‘bitlicense’

By
Graham Rapier, Business Insider US
-

source
Reuters / Lucas Jackson

Jack Dorsey Square NYSE Stock

source
Reuters / Lucas Jackson

Welcome to Crypto Insider, Business Insider’s roundup of all the bitcoin and cryptocurrency news you need to know today. Sign up here to get this email delivered direct to your inbox.

Square, the payments company started by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, officially became the ninth company to receive a “bitlicense” from New York State on Monday. Shares spiked after the company announced the news.

Here are the current crypto prices:

Crypto prices today bitcoin

source
Markets Insider

In the news:

New to Crypto Insider? Business Insider has a ton of articles to get you caught up to speed, including:

What other questions do you have about crypto? Ask them in Business Insider’s Crypto Insider Facebook group today to discuss with readers from all over the world, as well as BI editorial staff.