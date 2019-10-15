Everything you need to know about the sexual misconduct allegations against Cuba Gooding Jr.

“Jerry Maguire” star Cuba Gooding Jr. has been accused of sexual misconduct by five women and is set to stand trial in New York for at least one misdemeanor charge of forcible touching.

In total, five women have accused Gooding Jr. of sexual misconduct. The first woman came forward in June and accused the star of grabbing her breast while out at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge in New York. Gooding Jr. was then arrested and charged with the misdemeanor.

After the first woman came forward, several more women have spoken up about their negative experiences with Gooding Jr.

One woman has said the 51-year-old actor reached his hand up her skirt and penetrated her, according to Page Six.

But the star’s trial, which was supposed to begin on Thursday, has been postponed after prosecutors revealed they were bringing additional charges against him in relation to other incidents of alleged groping.

Gooding Jr. has maintained his innocence, telling TMZ in June that he “trusts the system.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Cuba Gooding Jr.’s sexual misconduct scandal.

In June, a woman came forward and accused Gooding Jr. of grabbing her breast while enjoying a night out at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge in New York.

The 29-year-old woman went to the police and told them Gooding Jr. grabbed her breast while he appeared intoxicated at a rooftop lounge in Midtown on June 9.

Shortly thereafter, another woman came forward and said that the actor had groped her backside at a Manhattan restaurant in 2008 – outside the statute of limitations for such cases.

After the allegation in June, Gooding Jr. turned himself into the NYPD, but maintained his innocence

As a result of the first woman’s allegations, Gooding Jr. traveled to New York in June to surrender to the NYPD, despite maintaining his innocence.

Gooding Jr. told TMZ shortly before leaving Los Angeles that he “trusts the system” and completely denied the allegations. The actor also said that there was a tape that “shows what really happened.”

Read more: Cuba Gooding Jr. has turned himself in to the NYPD after a woman accused him of groping her at a bar

Mark J. Heller, his attorney, shared similar statements at the time, telling reporters, “There is not a scintilla of criminal culpability that can be attributed to Cuba Gooding Jr.”

Heller also said he was “completely confident that [Gooding Jr.] will be totally exonerated” in the sexual misconduct proceedings.

He even accused Gooding Jr.’s alleged victim of coming forward “simply to get their 15 minutes of fame,” and said the actor had “no knowledge” of the 2008 incident.

Gooding Jr. was charged with one misdemeanor count of forcible touching after being arrested in June. The actor pled not guilty to the misdemeanor charge and was released without bail on his own recognizance.

The trial has been postponed as prosecutors say they are bringing more charges against the actor

After being charged in June for allegedly groping the 29-year-old woman’s breast, Gooding Jr. was supposed to start legal proceedings in September, but the trial was postponed since prosecutors were “still waiting for evidence” in his case, according to the Associated Press.

The actor’s trial was postponed yet again on Thursday – this time because prosecutors said they were bringing new charges against the actor, reportedly in connection with another incident.

Gooding Jr.’s new charges are reportedly the result of an alleged attack involving a second woman in October 2018, according to Page Six.

Heller told the publication that the second alleged victim tried to extort Gooding Jr. after his initial arrest, but his client “declined… because it was not appropriate and not a truthful allegation.”

Following the new development, two more women have also reportedly come forward to speak about their alleged experiences of sexual misconduct at the hands of Gooding Jr., in addition to his previous three accusers.

While the exact dates and circumstances are still unclear, one of the women alleges that the actor grabbed her butt at a Soho hotel in 2018, and another says that that same year, Gooding Jr. reached under her skirt and penetrated her with his finger, according to Page Six.

The actor hasn’t been charged in these new incidents, but police investigations are reportedly ongoing.

Representatives for Gooding Jr. didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.