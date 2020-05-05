This $52,000 tiny smart home looks like a space ship and can sleep a family of 4 — see inside

caption Neston Cube Two. source Nestron

Singapore-based company Nestron is selling its newest prefab tiny home, the Cube Two.

The tiny home is furnished and totally move-in ready on arrival.

It’s also a smart home, with an AI assistant connected to all devices.

The tiny home of the future is here. Singapore-based Nestron released information and photos of its newest prototype for the Cube Two, a smart tiny home with an AI assistant.

The Cube Two, which is now available for preorder, is on the larger end of tiny home at 263 square-feet. Nestron says it can accommodate households of three or four with an open concept design and more space devoted to the communal living area. From the outside, it looks like an upgraded RV, but inside the futuristic elements really shine.

Here’s what the inside of this futuristic smart home looks like.

The entire structure is about nine yards long and nearly four yards wide.

Inside, it’s fully ready to move into upon delivery.

It has a living room, kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, and bar counter.

A skylight adds light and opens up the space.

Nestron says that the Cube Two increases usable space over a traditional house by 15%.

Most furniture comes built-in and included in the base price.

Furniture includes a range hood and sink in the kitchen, dining table and sofa in the living room, and a bed-rack, wardrobe, and counter in the bedroom.

The bathroom has a shower, towel rack, and a basin.

It also has smart home appliances — the washing machine, refrigerator, AC, and stove are all connected.

AI assistant Canny is the central control for all the appliances in the house.

Even light fixtures are integrated.

Between the AI integration and the sleek, white furniture, the tiny home feels almost like a spaceship.

The Cube Two is available for preorder, and starts at $52,000, with additional costs for adding electrical appliances and other customizations.

Shipping to the US costs an additional $8,000.