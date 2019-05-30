A child at Astros game was struck by a foul ball in a scary scene, leaving Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. visibly shaken

caption Albert Almora Jr. is comforted by teammates and Minute Maid Park security after a foul ball he hit struck a young fan in the crowd. source Bob Levey/Getty Images

A young child at Minute Maid Park was struck by a foul ball on Wednesday night.

The scary scene unfolded in the fourth inning, with Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. hitting a ball foul down the third-base line.

The child was immediately rushed out of the stands, while Almora reacted with horror.

A scary scene unfolded at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday night after a young fan was struck with a foul ball.

During the fourth inning, Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. hit a foul ball down the third-base line.

Albert Almora Jr down on one knee after a foul ball apparently hit a small kid/baby in the stands. Was rushed upstairs immediately. Minute Maid has gone quiet. Awful scene here — Jesse Rogers (@ESPNChiCubs) May 30, 2019

Almora reacted in horror almost immediately, and fans in the crowd signaled for attention.

Here is Albert Almora’s reaction as his foul ball struck a very young fan. A really horrific moment. Kids fall in love with the game of baseball after going to the ballpark and experiencing a Major League Baseball game. This shouldn’t happen. PRAYERS. ???????? pic.twitter.com/yOGfrqpmMF — Cubs Live (@Cubs_Live) May 30, 2019

Associated Press photographer David J. Phillip caught the immediate aftermath in the stands, as a man carried the crying child up and away from the crowd.

Almora broke down in tears, needing a few minutes to regain his composure before continuing at the plate. He was consoled by teammates and coaches before embracing a member of the stadium’s security team.

A really tough scene at Minute Maid Park over the last inning. Albert Almora Jr. of the Cubs hit a hard line-drive foul into the stands that hit a young child. Almora Jr. was extremely shaken up and after the next half inning, he was consoled by MMP security personnel. pic.twitter.com/2hfHX4hvNd — SportsTalk 790 (@SportsTalk790) May 30, 2019

“He rips a line drive down the third-base line and it comes in and it looks like it hits someone hard,” said David LeVasseur, the man who wound up with the ball, told the Houston Chronicle. “It bounces, comes down and hits the guy to my left off ricochet and the next thing you know it’s at my feet. I pick it up and all we heard was screaming.”

LeVasseur also said the ball had no traces of blood on it and that the child was alert and conscious when he ran up the stands to check on them.

We will update when more information is available.